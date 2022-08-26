Emily Ratajkowski’s Little Black Dress Is Covered With So Many Cutouts





“Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commissions or revenue on certain articles via the links below.” leave it at Emily Ratajkowski to up the ante in a little black dress. On Thursday, the model stepped out in New York while wearing a sultry take on the wardrobe classic. Her long-sleeved black mini dress featured rows of tie-up cutouts that started at her collarbone and extended almost to her navel. She gave the ensemble a western twist, styling the piece with a pair of dark brown suede cowboy boots. To accessorize, she wore black framed sunglasses, a black mini shoulder bag and silver hoop earrings. Photo credit: BACKGRID Ratajkowski embraced western footwear as an unconventional transitional piece as we transition from summer to fall. Earlier this week, for example, the My body the author was seen taking a walk in New York wearing a sleek black iteration of cowboy boots from Mangowhich she styled unexpectedly with a creamy bustier and skintight blush midi skirt from Lily silk. And earlier this month, EmRata took her one-year-old son, Sylvester Apollo Bear, to a farm, where she just happened to embraced the cowboy aesthetic. There, she shared photos of herself on Instagram posing on a tractor while wearing a lavender tank top, faded baggy jeans and black cowboy boots. EmRata previously talked about her minimalist style in an interview with Popped sugar. “I love wearing sneakers with a dress, especially since it’s warmer in New York,” she said. “It’s the most comfortable but still chic look you can do. Other accessories, like what you do in terms of bag and jewelry, can dress it up. A bigger bag makes it more casual, but if you do something tiny and rather sexy, it can be perfect for the night.” You might also like

