Neonyt Fashion Sustainability B2B Expo Global Rollout from 2023





Neonyt, which would have become an important B2B community platform for fashion, sustainability and innovation, is taking place in a B2B format in Düsseldorf from January 28 to 30, 2023 and other satellite events around the world are also planned.

Messe Frankfurt explains Neonit stands for a fundamental process of transformation in the textile and fashion sector and believes that Germany’s advantageous position at the heart of Europe makes it a hub for the sustainable textile and fashion trade.

There is still no doubt about the potential of the sustainability community, and a lot has happened, especially in the last couple of years. Therefore, we need to recalibrate our concepts and our events. Since many collections today are only accessible to limited target groups, one of the biggest challenges is to make sustainable fashion also suitable for the retail sector, says Olaf Schmidt, vice -President Textiles & Textile Technologies, Messe Frankfurt.

He continues: “Our strength in the textile sector is based, among other things, on the great expertise of the international Texpertise network of Messe Frankfurt. With around 60 events worldwide, around 22,000 exhibitors and more than half a million visitors, we not only generate impulses for the entire textile value chain, but are also in constant contact and closely with all relevant stakeholders. And they told us unequivocally that it is essential that Neonyt be developed not only as a marketing and business platform, but also in terms of its impact on sustainability in the orders sector. We now plan to take all of this into account and develop the brand accordingly.

In the future, Neonyt will be held as a license event at the same time as the FASHN ROOMS in Düsseldorf. Organizers say this will make Neonyt part of a larger event with at least 600 international brands in attendance.

Neonyt’s strictly sustainable offering will stand alongside the Premium Agencies & Brands (Showroom Concept), Avantgarde, Design & Contemporary and Accessories & Footwear segments of Fashn Rooms. Messe Frankfurt says this will benefit exhibitors and trade visitors, as Fashn Rooms in Dusseldorf is also renowned for its content creator segment, which matches Neonyt’s community DNA and offers significant potential.

Messe Frankfurt also points out that the international and multidisciplinary conference Fashionsustain will be held at the same time as the Fashn Rooms in Düsseldorf in January 2023. Messe Frankfurt is planning further international spin-offs from the conference, which has already been held outside Germany. before the pandemic. .

The January 2023 event takes place in cooperation with Igedo Company, which organizes trade fairs in the fashion sector. This means that Igedo will take immediate responsibility for the operational planning and implementation of Neonyt in Düsseldorf.

Schmidt says: We are delighted to have Igedo partner with us. Neonyt and its cross-industry community are in very good company in Düsseldorf, which will be of great benefit to the trade fair landscape and the sustainable textile and fashion scene, this is where expertise and professionalism meet the spirit of innovation and stability.

Managing Director of Igedo Company, Ulrike Khler, and Managing Partner Philipp Kronen add: We are, of course, very happy to have the opportunity to work intensively on the next stage of development of Neonyts. At the same time, this not only strengthens Düsseldorf’s position as a fashion center, but also shows the very high esteem in which Igedo is held by the industry, even 73 years after its founding. Now we have to roll up our sleeves and work closely together to achieve the next goals set for Neonyt in Düsseldorf.

The first direct-to-consumer event for Neonyt called Neonyt Lab took place in June and Messe Frankfurt announced plans to hold more such events in Frankfurt.

He adds: “The internationalization of the brand and the decision to organize Neonyt as a B2B event in Düsseldorf in the future will in no way result in a lack of commitment to Frankfurt. With its local fashion and design community and numerous creative hubs and sustainability movements, the metropolis on the River Main is uniquely placed to drive the mega-theme of sustainability and ensure consumers play a direct role in the fashion debate.