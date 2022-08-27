Fashion
The best cut-out dresses to buy for 2022
Nobody’s Child, Nasty Gal
Cut-out dresses are literally everywhere at present. From the red carpet to celebrity Instagrams and even the high street – there’s no escaping the trend (not that we’d like). And with this UK summer stretching longer and hotter than ever, cutouts aren’t going anywhere. A sunny September holiday in sight? Cut-out, airy maxi dresses will keep you cool on the beach. Plus, sparkly cut-out mini dresses are perfect for any party season event around the corner.
If you’re sitting there thinking “I don’t know how to wear cutouts, or if I’m even a fan..” Why not turn to stylish A-listers for some inspiration to help you decide? Whether you love full cutouts or prefer delicate side panels, there’s a cutout dress for you. Bridgerton Beauty Simone Ashley follows the trend every time, from baggy dresses to cut-out knit mini mini dresses. Sienna Miller is also a fan – she wore a sky blue Self Portrait cutout dress on the red carpet.
If you’re fully into the trend, look no further than Hailey Bieber, Rita Ora and Kim Kardashian for inspiration. They each bring their own personal touch to the trend (hellooo, cut-out blazer dress and loafers.)
Like we said, cutouts are having a real moment this year. So we’ve scoured the top brands and designer labels to bring you the ultimate list of the best cutout dresses to buy in 2022.
The Best Cut Out Black Dress
Turn Birger Christensen
net-a-porter.com.uk
Beca one-shoulder cutout stretch organic cotton and modal-blend jersey dress : Cutout dresses
Best High Street Cutout Dress
& other stories, £39
stories.com.uk
Cutout Waist Midi Dress: Cutout Dresses
The Best Knit Cutout Dress
mango.com
Cut Out Back Dress: Cut Out Dresses
The Best Cut Out Black Dress
nobodyschild.com
Dani Midi Dress: Cut Out Dresses
Best Wavy Cutout Dress
riverisland.com
Orange Print Cutout Mesh Bodycon Dress : Cutout Dresses
Best Plus Size Cutout Dress
H&M
hm.com.uk
Short cut-out dress H&M+ : Cut-out dresses
The best cutout white dress
free people
Elliatt Marlberry Dress: Cut Out Dresses
Best Cut Out Strapless Dress
ROTATING BIRGER CHRISTENSEN
net-a-porter.com.uk
Malena strapless cutout mesh and velvet maxi dress: Cutout dresses
The Best Cut Out Black Dress
H&M
hm.com.uk
Cutout Wrap Maxi Dress: Cutout Dresses
The Best Knit Cutout Dress
riverisland.com
Little Brown Cut Out Midi Dress: Cut Out Dresses
Best broderie anglaise cut out dress
nobodyschild.com
Dahlia Cutout Midi Dress: Cutout Dresses
GAIA CULT
net-a-porter.com.uk
Salima convertible cutout cotton-blend midi dress : Cutout dresses
nastygal.com
Floral Print Halter Neck Maxi Dress: Cut Out Dresses
riverisland.com
Black Cut Out Mini Blazer Dress: Cut Out Dresses
riverisland.com
More Yellow Satin Cut Out Mini Dress: Cut Out Dresses
Monot
mytheresa.com.uk
Cutout Jersey Mini Dress : Cutout Dresses
warehousefashion.com
Embroidery Cut Out Back Frill Waist Midi Dress: Cut Out Dresses
riverisland.com
Orange Polka Dot Cutout Midi Dress: Cutout Dresses
& other stories, £29
stories.com.uk
Printed Sleeveless Maxi Dress : Cut Out Dresses
riverisland.com
Pink Satin Cutout Midi Dress: Cutout Dresses
Best Designer Cutout Dress
SELF PORTRAIT
selfridges.com
Power Cutout Knit Midi Dress : Cutout Dresses
nobodyschild.com
Madeline midi dress: cutout dresses
mango.com
Cutout Gathered Dress : Cutout Dresses
