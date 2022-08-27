Connect with us

The best cut-out dresses to buy for 2022

2 days ago

cut out dress

Nobody’s Child, Nasty Gal

Cut-out dresses are literally everywhere at present. From the red carpet to celebrity Instagrams and even the high street – there’s no escaping the trend (not that we’d like). And with this UK summer stretching longer and hotter than ever, cutouts aren’t going anywhere. A sunny September holiday in sight? Cut-out, airy maxi dresses will keep you cool on the beach. Plus, sparkly cut-out mini dresses are perfect for any party season event around the corner.

If you’re sitting there thinking “I don’t know how to wear cutouts, or if I’m even a fan..” Why not turn to stylish A-listers for some inspiration to help you decide? Whether you love full cutouts or prefer delicate side panels, there’s a cutout dress for you. Bridgerton Beauty Simone Ashley follows the trend every time, from baggy dresses to cut-out knit mini mini dresses. Sienna Miller is also a fan – she wore a sky blue Self Portrait cutout dress on the red carpet.

If you’re fully into the trend, look no further than Hailey Bieber, Rita Ora and Kim Kardashian for inspiration. They each bring their own personal touch to the trend (hellooo, cut-out blazer dress and loafers.)

Like we said, cutouts are having a real moment this year. So we’ve scoured the top brands and designer labels to bring you the ultimate list of the best cutout dresses to buy in 2022.

1

The Best Cut Out Black Dress

Turn Birger Christensen
net-a-porter.com.uk

Beca one-shoulder cutout stretch organic cotton and modal-blend jersey dress : Cutout dresses

2

Best High Street Cutout Dress

& other stories, £39
stories.com.uk

Cutout Waist Midi Dress: Cutout Dresses

3

The Best Knit Cutout Dress

mango.com

Cut Out Back Dress: Cut Out Dresses

4

The Best Cut Out Black Dress

nobodyschild.com

Dani Midi Dress: Cut Out Dresses

5

Best Wavy Cutout Dress

riverisland.com

Orange Print Cutout Mesh Bodycon Dress : Cutout Dresses

6

Best Plus Size Cutout Dress

H&M
hm.com.uk

Short cut-out dress H&M+ : Cut-out dresses

seven

The best cutout white dress

free people

Elliatt Marlberry Dress: Cut Out Dresses

8

Best Cut Out Strapless Dress

ROTATING BIRGER CHRISTENSEN
net-a-porter.com.uk

Malena strapless cutout mesh and velvet maxi dress: Cutout dresses

9

The Best Cut Out Black Dress

H&M
hm.com.uk

Cutout Wrap Maxi Dress: Cutout Dresses

ten

The Best Knit Cutout Dress

riverisland.com

Little Brown Cut Out Midi Dress: Cut Out Dresses

11

Best broderie anglaise cut out dress

nobodyschild.com

Dahlia Cutout Midi Dress: Cutout Dresses

12

GAIA CULT
net-a-porter.com.uk

Salima convertible cutout cotton-blend midi dress : Cutout dresses

13

nastygal.com

Floral Print Halter Neck Maxi Dress: Cut Out Dresses

14

riverisland.com

Black Cut Out Mini Blazer Dress: Cut Out Dresses

15

riverisland.com

More Yellow Satin Cut Out Mini Dress: Cut Out Dresses

16

Monot
mytheresa.com.uk

Cutout Jersey Mini Dress : Cutout Dresses

17

warehousefashion.com

Embroidery Cut Out Back Frill Waist Midi Dress: Cut Out Dresses

18

riverisland.com

Orange Polka Dot Cutout Midi Dress: Cutout Dresses

19

& other stories, £29
stories.com.uk

Printed Sleeveless Maxi Dress : Cut Out Dresses

20

riverisland.com

Pink Satin Cutout Midi Dress: Cutout Dresses

21

Best Designer Cutout Dress

SELF PORTRAIT
selfridges.com

Power Cutout Knit Midi Dress : Cutout Dresses

22

nobodyschild.com

Madeline midi dress: cutout dresses

23

mango.com

Cutout Gathered Dress : Cutout Dresses


Purchases Editor
Maddy Alford is a shopping editor at Cosmopolitan UK and Women’s Health UK.

Natasha Harding is a fashion editor (digital and print) at Cosmopolitan & Women’s Health UK.

