The best cut-out dresses to buy for 2022





Nobody’s Child, Nasty Gal Cut-out dresses are literally everywhere at present. From the red carpet to celebrity Instagrams and even the high street – there’s no escaping the trend (not that we’d like). And with this UK summer stretching longer and hotter than ever, cutouts aren’t going anywhere. A sunny September holiday in sight? Cut-out, airy maxi dresses will keep you cool on the beach. Plus, sparkly cut-out mini dresses are perfect for any party season event around the corner. If you’re sitting there thinking “I don’t know how to wear cutouts, or if I’m even a fan..” Why not turn to stylish A-listers for some inspiration to help you decide? Whether you love full cutouts or prefer delicate side panels, there’s a cutout dress for you. Bridgerton Beauty Simone Ashley follows the trend every time, from baggy dresses to cut-out knit mini mini dresses. Sienna Miller is also a fan – she wore a sky blue Self Portrait cutout dress on the red carpet. If you’re fully into the trend, look no further than Hailey Bieber, Rita Ora and Kim Kardashian for inspiration. They each bring their own personal touch to the trend (hellooo, cut-out blazer dress and loafers.) Like we said, cutouts are having a real moment this year. So we’ve scoured the top brands and designer labels to bring you the ultimate list of the best cutout dresses to buy in 2022. Advertising – Continue Reading Below 1 The Best Cut Out Black Dress Turn Birger Christensen

net-a-porter.com.uk Beca one-shoulder cutout stretch organic cotton and modal-blend jersey dress : Cutout dresses 2 Best High Street Cutout Dress & other stories, £39

stories.com.uk Cutout Waist Midi Dress: Cutout Dresses 3 The Best Knit Cutout Dress mango.com Cut Out Back Dress: Cut Out Dresses 4 The Best Cut Out Black Dress nobodyschild.com Dani Midi Dress: Cut Out Dresses 5 Best Wavy Cutout Dress riverisland.com Orange Print Cutout Mesh Bodycon Dress : Cutout Dresses 6 Best Plus Size Cutout Dress H&M

hm.com.uk Short cut-out dress H&M+ : Cut-out dresses seven The best cutout white dress free people Elliatt Marlberry Dress: Cut Out Dresses 8 Best Cut Out Strapless Dress ROTATING BIRGER CHRISTENSEN

net-a-porter.com.uk Malena strapless cutout mesh and velvet maxi dress: Cutout dresses 9 The Best Cut Out Black Dress H&M

hm.com.uk Cutout Wrap Maxi Dress: Cutout Dresses ten The Best Knit Cutout Dress riverisland.com Little Brown Cut Out Midi Dress: Cut Out Dresses 11 Best broderie anglaise cut out dress nobodyschild.com Dahlia Cutout Midi Dress: Cutout Dresses 12 GAIA CULT

net-a-porter.com.uk Salima convertible cutout cotton-blend midi dress : Cutout dresses 13 nastygal.com Floral Print Halter Neck Maxi Dress: Cut Out Dresses 14 riverisland.com Black Cut Out Mini Blazer Dress: Cut Out Dresses 15 riverisland.com More Yellow Satin Cut Out Mini Dress: Cut Out Dresses 16 Monot

mytheresa.com.uk Cutout Jersey Mini Dress : Cutout Dresses 17 warehousefashion.com Embroidery Cut Out Back Frill Waist Midi Dress: Cut Out Dresses 18 riverisland.com Orange Polka Dot Cutout Midi Dress: Cutout Dresses 19 & other stories, £29

stories.com.uk Printed Sleeveless Maxi Dress : Cut Out Dresses 20 riverisland.com Pink Satin Cutout Midi Dress: Cutout Dresses 21 Best Designer Cutout Dress SELF PORTRAIT

selfridges.com Power Cutout Knit Midi Dress : Cutout Dresses 22 nobodyschild.com Madeline midi dress: cutout dresses 23 mango.com Cutout Gathered Dress : Cutout Dresses Maddy Alford

Purchases Editor

Maddy Alford is a shopping editor at Cosmopolitan UK and Women’s Health UK. Natasha Harding

Natasha Harding is a fashion editor (digital and print) at Cosmopolitan & Women’s Health UK.

