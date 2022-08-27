Zero10 and Crosby Studios are hosting an IRL digital fashion pop-up





Digital fashion is spilling over into non-digital spaces. AR fashion platform Zero10 has partnered with Crosby Studios to reimagine its metaverse store, introducing a one-of-a-kind pop-up that bridges the physical and virtual retail experience through augmented reality. Located in New York’s SoHo neighborhood, the space showcases a five-piece virtual collection designed by Crosby Studios, which also conceptualized the retail experience and its interior design. Rather than relying on traditional retail facilities, including clothing shelves and a cash register, Crosby Studios designed the concept store as an interactive space where people can create, commune and explore through creation. of content without being delayed by physical objects and inefficient processes. . How it works Using Zero10s AR technology, shoppers will have the option to try on digital-only pieces during the pop-up. To do this, they will be asked to enter a dressing room and scan a QR code with their iPhone. Built-in iPhones are available for anyone who doesn’t have one, which will take them to the Zero10 app page where the collection lives. Zero10 Using augmented reality, customers can then try on the digital garments in real time or by photo by uploading any image from their camera roll to automatically layer pieces and share them on social media. Guests can also experience different special effects only made possible through AR technology, including disappearing prints and gradients. Digital digs Harry Nuriev, founder of Crosby Studios, designed the collection after being inspired by the idea of ​​marrying virtual reality and elements of the digital realm with the physical world. Singular pieces include a plaid suit, lightweight shirt, pixel leopard print hoodie, disappearing pants, and video game pants. A variety of textures and colors are sprinkled throughout the collection alongside Crosby Studios’ signature pixelated print, which also appears in pop-up interiors. Three of the items in the five-piece digital collection can be tried on and saved free of charge in the digital cabinets of the Zero10s app. One special item must be purchased before trying out, while another is a limited edition collection of NFTs, available for purchase through the Zero10 app. For a limited time only Dubbed the physical entrance to the Metaverse, the Zero10 and Crosby Studios AR retail experience will open on September 7 and run through September 18. The number of daily visitors will be limited, but interested customers can select a date and time to visit the pop-up. by registering on Zero10s website. The collection designed by Crosby Studios for Zero10 will only be available in stores for the duration of the pop-up. After the space closes, coins will be exclusively available through the Zero10s app, beginning September 18. If you want to try digital fashion for yourself, be sure to stop by the unique experience while you can.

