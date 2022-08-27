Today star Jenna Bush Hager grabs attention with her outfit on Instagram





Today show host Jenna Bush Hager knows how to dress to impress. Earlier this summer, Today fourth hour posted several videos of Jenna and Hoda Kotb discuss various topics on Instagram. Although the co-hosts shared their feelings on different topics (like their love of Lizzo Where how exes play in their relationships), she was the mother of three together that intrigued audiences watching the NBC show from home. In June, the co-presenter stepped out in a light orange collared midi dress with a v-neck. Jenna layered three gold necklaces to add a bold yet minimalist touch to the outfit. To complete the overall look, the paired with tortoiseshell heels. As for her hair and makeup, she styled her shoulder-length hair in simple waves with light orange eyeshadow and a nude lip. Even though she didn’t want to, Jenna’s summer outfit caused a stir among the Today fans, both those who tuned in live and who paraded on social media later. In fact, they took to the comments section to share how they really felt about her on-air morning outfit. “@jennabhager the most beautiful dress you’ve ever seen! So pretty!” someone wrote in part. “I love Jenna’s outfit!!” another commented about the outfit. “Where is the @jennabhager dress from?!” one more asked for more details. To meet the request of the follower, Jenna’s peach dress is made by a brand called Pearl by Lela Rose and you can buy the exact version the television personality donned. But if you’re looking for budget options and want to add a replica to your wardrobe, we’ve picked out a few options for you. While they’re not exactly the same style, it will give you a similar effect to Jenna’s on-screen. R.Vivimos Bohemian Casual V-Neck Dress KALEEJOY Round Neck Mini Dress Annebouti dress with square neckline and puff sleeves Now 35% off V-Neck Knit Cocktail Party Dress Now 14% off Adrianna Freedman is Editorial Assistant, Entertainment and News at Good Housekeeping, writing about all things celebrity TV, movies, music and pop culture. She graduated from Yeshiva University with a BA in Journalism and a minor in Business Management. When she’s not watching the latest series on Netflix, she’s taking martial arts lessons (she loves kickboxing and Krav Maga!), drinking way too many coffees a day, and dreaming of writing her next big story.

