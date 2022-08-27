25 trends from the 2000s that are just as important in 2022

I was born in 1990, which means I entered my formative years in fashion just as the new millennium arrived. It was the days of mall fashion – when my mom would drop me off so I could browse Abercrombie & Fitch or Bebe with friends while she waited patiently in the parking lot. Today, many of the trends that defined that era — low-rise pants (which my mom kept me coming back to), fitted tank tops (which I once wore on top of each other), and sporty sunglasses have all made a splash. back to trend. cycle.

“It’s been over a decade since events ended, so the era is due for a revival,” says Charles Gorra, CEO and Founder of . “Gen Z was old enough to live through Y2K fashion, but they never got to wear it into adulthood. Gossip Girl and sex and the citytelevision shows that influenced their fashion, have both seen a revival.” Gorra says that when it comes to accessories, he’s not only seeing the return of vintage it-bags like Fendi’s Baguette or the Moto by Balenciaga, but also other designer accessories like chain belts.

Love ’em or hate ’em, it’s impossible to avoid the fact that the defining styles of the 2000s are back once again. Ahead, find photographic evidence – in the form of trend setters and celebrities illustrating modern trends from two decades ago. So, zip up your track jacket, put on your best bucket hat, and check out the trends for things that are worth noticing again.