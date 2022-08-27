The biggest VMAs moments, from Britney’s snake to Gaga’s meat dress

The MTV Video Music Awards is Sunday night!

LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj and Jack Harlow are set to host the ceremony at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, where top contenders are Kendrick Lamar, Lil Nas X and Harlow with seven nominations each. HarryStyles and Doja Cat follow closely with six, and Ed Sheeran, Billie Eilish, Drake, Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd each have five.

To celebrate the cable channel that gave us music videos, spring break envy, and many reality TV star careers, we’ve rounded up 10 of the most OMG moments from the awards show over the years. .

1. Kanye West announces his 2020 presidential candidacy (2015)

While accepting the VanguardAward at the 2015 VMAs (given to him by none other than Taylor Swift, whom he infamously cut off at the 2009 VMAs), the rapper took the time to announce another pursuit outside of music:

“And, yes, as you probably guessed by then, I have decided in 2020 to run for president,” he said.

2. Performance “Love on Top” by Beyonc (2011)

At the end of an energetic performance of “Love On Top,” Queen B dropped the mic (literally) and revealed her bump (she was pregnant with Blue Ivy at the time) as the crowd went wild and adored dad-to-be Jay-Z was beaming.

3. Kanye West Interrupts Taylor Swift (2009)

It’s a moment that still makes us shudder. When the Best Female Video award went to Taylor Swift over Beyonc, her acceptance speech was hijacked by a disgruntled Kanye West.

Sometimes it is enough to specify that “Beyonc had one of the best videos of all time”.

The following year, Swift performed “Innocent.” In an interview with New York Magazine, Swift led readers to believe that she might be able to get over the incident: “It really doesn’t do any good if I start to victimize myself and complain about things.” Of course, that was before the “Famous” feud.

4. Britney Spears’ Lip Lock with Madonna (2003)

During a performance with pop stars Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera, Madonna planted kisses on her bandmates. As cameras quickly cut to a reaction shot of Spears’ ex, Justin Timberlake, Madge’s kiss with Aguiler was largely ignored.

5. Britney Spears’ “I’m A Slave 4 U” routine (2001)

Spears surprised the audience when she played with a snake while singing her sultry “I’m a Slave 4 U.” In 2016, MTV reunited with Burmese python and snake trainer Mike Hano, who shared his memory of working with the ab-tastic singer.

“She was scared of the snake, but she forced herself to handle it, and she did a really good job,” Hano said.

6. Miley Cyrus twerking on Robin Thicke (2013)

It’s been a long road for Miley Cyrus to get to the balmy beaches of Malibu. Just a few years ago, she poked fun at Robin Thicke in a peach bra top and matching cropped shorts while they sang “Blurred Lines.”

Cyrus reflected on the criticism she received after performing on an episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” in 2013.

“Nobody cares about the man behind the loot,” Cyrus said. “You only care who shakes it. Double standards.”

7. Lady Gaga’s Meat Dress (2010)

The singer turned heads on the red carpet in her meat dress and sparked questions and backlash from animal rights activists. Gaga explained that her style choice meant protesting the military’s “don’t ask, don’t tell” policy for gay soldiers.

What I was really trying to say wasDead meat is dead meat, and anyone willing to kill themselves and die for their country is the same, she told CNN’s Anderson Cooper. You’re not gay and dead, straight and dead, you’re dead.

8. Nicki Minaj sees “what’s good” with Miley Cyrus (2015)

Things heated up between Miley Cyrus and Nicki Minaj during a call that left us speechless. The rapper made her signature comment while accepting the award for best hip hop music video.

“And now… back to this (expletive) that had a lot to say about me in the press, Minaj said onstage. Miley, what’s good?”

Minaj was referring to critical comments that Cyrus had made in a New York Times cover story about Minaj’s frustration with the lack of diversity in the Music Video of the Year award nominations that year.

9. The Kiss of Michael Jackson and Lisa Marie Presley (1994)

Another memorable moment was the kiss between Michael Jackson and Lisa Marie Presley. The King of Pop kissed his then-wife on stage to a roar of cheers.

“Think about it, nobody thought it would last,” Jackson said at the time, but it doesn’t. The couple separated a few years later, in 1996.

10. Lil’ Kim’s Revealing Set (1999)

Last, but definitely not least, is Lil Kims outfit. The rapper donned a purple one-shoulder jumpsuit that exposed her chest, which she covered in a matching paste.

The look went down in history as one of the most memorable outfits from the awards show, even inspiring others to copy her look: Miley Cyrus recreated the look for Halloween in 2013.

Contributor: Charles Trepany