Mens Style & Grooming by Yatan Ahluwalia: sporty style

Decoding the lead look

Hair: Ultra short and an even buzz all around. This style will highlight the natural features of your face.

Eyebrows : Thick and natural.

Face: A close shave

Lips: Improved

Body: Lean, soft and well defined.

Others: White ribbed vest (draped around the neck and shoulders) with stretchy compression tights.

The transition

Since sportswear has moved from the gym to the leisure scene, designs have become cleaner, sharper and more technical. This ensures that we look and feel our best, stay comfortable and are always ready for performance or activity.

Like military uniforms, the other mainstay of men’s fashion, sportswear has long been valued for the rugged characteristics it possesses and bestows upon the wearer. And in sport, as in war, competition translates into game-changing technological breakthroughs. What we wear on the battlefield and in sports has advanced more dramatically than what we wear elsewhere and otherwise.

While sportswear was originally designed with a certain function in mind, it has evolved into so much more. As with jeans and dress pants before them, there are now multiple designs and shapes to choose from, as it can be worn anywhere, even on a night out.

If sportswear is fashionable right now, it’s because technically it always has been. Today, it’s completely normal to look stylish in clothes that were originally designed to let you sweat.

Put together

Casual sportswear combines personal comfort with individuality. You have to mix and match different clothes to create your unique look. Experiment and find out what works best for you. You can literally wear whatever you want.

Whether you choose to keep it simple or over the top, your look should be interpreted differently depending on the situation and location. When in doubt, you should always subscribe to the golden rule that it is always better to be overdressed than underdressed, whatever the occasion. That means making sure what you’re wearing looks as new, good, and well-maintained as possible.

Lighter on the pocket

The use of sportswear for casual wear is economical. It’s less spending to buy clothes and accessories for two different looks, since you can wear the same clothes for sports, the gym, a dance class as well as for a casual outing.

Remember: When worn correctly, activewear can be both stylish and fashionable.

Always look good

You may be late, but your sense of style should never take a break. Although you don’t need to put on your best clothes just to run errands on the weekend, presenting yourself well is always a good idea. After all, you never know who you might meet or be seen. Most people judge you by your clothes. Remember, this is what they see first, before they even hear you speak.

The clothes you should wear

Your performance sportswear should be able to double as casual wear. (Moisture-absorbing t-shirt, quick-drying shorts, absorbent sports towel and water bottle from TEGO)

Tops

The slim fit is good, the monochrome is modern, and the digital patterns are futuristic. If the goal is to look versatile, nothing could be simpler than a half-sleeved t-shirt or a long-sleeved top.

Jackets

The bomber jacket is a solid choice, especially when it comes to an unexpected color, material, or sporty or athletic design. Keep an eye out for interesting elements such as extra zippers, outseams and sporty rib details.

Sweatshirts

Block colors on sweatshirts create a minimalist effect. With or without a hood, almost anything goes except sticking to fitted pieces to avoid a casual, lazy look. I suggest a very versatile round neck. Roll up the sleeves as needed.

Shorts

They are comfortable, youthful and always look cool. Your shorts should be the sexiest (and most revealing) version of your ankle length. If you have well-defined legs, flaunt them as much as you can.

sweatpants

Look for sweatpants that are slim and soft, with elasticated cuffs. Basic colors, clean cuts and minimal details work best. Match the color on top for a smooth monochromatic statement.

jeans

Nothing beats a pair of sporty jeans that have a sexy fit and stretch when you move. (Trendy, tailored slim fit denims with neon details from KZ07 look as good as they look)

The trick to making your jeans versatile for both sports and casual wear is to make sure they have a snug fit with an element of stretch, so they allow you to move easily. You need to make sure they are not warped and do not sag or sag. Always choose plain denim over weathered and distressed denim.

Styling advice: If you’re a digital nomad, invest in clothes that support your gadgets: sleeve bands, removable straps, and even extra pockets in sportswear jackets and bottoms.

Accessories for the look:

Shoe

Shoes are where sporty style meets functionality and cool meets comfort. High-top shoes work just as well as sleeker, simpler low-top shoes or athletic and running shoes.

There are no limits to this trend, as we’ve seen our icons pair bright sneakers with neutral basics. Just because it’s almost fall doesn’t mean you can’t wear colors that pop or contrast with your look. I suggest you go for an athletic or edgy look, but feel free to go for bold colors.

Choosing the best athletic shoes you should own:

1. Entry-level running shoes

The Adidas Supernova has a hybrid midsole, a padded tongue and a TPU outsole for perfect grip

These entry-level everyday running shoes are extremely fashionable, comfortable and can be worn on a variety of surfaces and can also be worn as casual and stylish day wear.

2. All-terrain sneakers

The shape of the Asics Gel Quantum 180 VII improves shock absorption in various situations and terrains

This lightweight pair’s cushioning system is designed to create underfoot comfort. For the upper, smooth lines have been mixed with a mesh material to provide better ventilation, a more adaptable fit and give a modern performance look.

3. Traction Enhanced Running Shoes

Puma’s Deviate Nitro cushion makes running both faster and easier

This eye-catching pair of shoes was designed to propel a runner with every stride, increase speed and provide comfort for long runs, including a marathon. They are infused with nitrogen, which helps the shoe expand and stay lightweight.

4. Breathable running shoes

The Skechers Go Run Ride 10 has a breathable mesh upper with a lace-up design.

This two-tone navy & neon green pair lives up to fashion trends. It has a cushioned midsole and comes with an Arch Fit sockliner system that helps reduce shock and increase weight dispersion.

Wearable technology

Noise’s i1 smart glasses have interchangeable lenses and a revolutionary design that guides sound to your ears

These sleek, water-resistant glasses let you stream music while working out or on the go. It has multi-function touch controls, nine hours of playtime with voice assistant. Removable lenses have UVA/B protection. Clear blue light filtering lenses help reduce eye strain.

Sustainability first

I suggest you look for new sportswear made from durable fabrics and materials. When buying something new, look for the following characteristics or labels: fashion that is sustainably, socially and fairly produced without animal materials; environmentally friendly, significantly economical and resource-saving manufacturing processes; reusable, recycled, biodegradable or recyclable. This will allow you to minimize your carbon footprint and reduce the burden of waste on our planet.

The author is a consultant and trainer in image, style, grooming and etiquette.

From HT Brunch, August 27, 2022

