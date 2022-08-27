Fashion
Mizzou Mens Basketball Non-Conference Schedule: Southern Indiana and Penn
As the tide of football season content swirls around the shore, let’s take a moment to forget about pigskin and talk about hoops!
Mizzou released his non-conference schedule last week and it wasn’t exactly a glove. To recap here is the program:
- November 7 Southern Indiana
- November 11Penn
- November 13 Lindenwood
- November 15 SIUE
- November 20 Mississippi Valley State
- November 23 Coastal Carolina
- November 26 Houston Baptist
- November 29 @ Wichita State
- December 4 SEMO
- December 10 Kansas
- December 17 UCF (at Miami)
- December 22 Illinois (at St. Louis)
- January 28 Iowa State
We’ve already talked about the lack of plot. And Matt Harris dove into how the schedule is about par for the course for 1st-year head coaches. But what can we expect from these teams?
Instead of going into a deep dive right now, I thought it best to preview a few teams at a time. The first eight or nine games should result in relatively easy wins.
Let’s take a look with some light glimpses to better understand the opponents.
GAME 1: Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles
Coach: Stan Gouard
Last season: 18-8 (NCAA D2 Great Lakes Valley Conference)
Stan Gouard is proof that you can go home! Gouard has been the coach of Southern Indiana since the start of the 2020 season, before which he held the same position at the University of Indianapolis. In 12 seasons at UofIndy and two more at USI, Gouard amassed a 258-130 record. All 14 seasons as head coach have been with NCAA Division 2 schools, and now USI is moving to Division 1 and OVC.
Before becoming a head coach, Gouard was an assistant at Indiana State and played for USI in the mid-1990s.
The program moves to the Ohio Valley Conference, which just lost Murray State and Belmont to the Missouri Valley Conference. You have to go back to 2009 to find the last time a team not named Belmont or Murray State was atop the league standings at the end of the season. So the league is in something of a major reset. Last season, the Conference was the 22nd best Conference by kenpom.com, and that was with Murray ranked 36th, Belmont ranked 86th, and Morehead State forecast at 118. The rest of the league was between 244th and 357th (there were 358 teams in D1 last season). So this is most likely where the USI will end up.
Story
There is no history between these two programs as Southern Indiana joins Division One competition for the first time. GLVC is always a good athletic conference for the D2 ranks, along with Drury, UMSL, Truman State, U of Indy, Quincy, and my alma mater, Rockhurst University.
USI is perhaps best known for being the home of Bruce Pearl for about a decade. From 1992 to 2001, Pearl guided the Screaming Eagles, even winning the 1994 national championship behind the play of point guard and national player of the year Stan Gouard.
USI also made the Final Four in 1995, 2004 and 2019, and made the NCAA Tournament each of the past three seasons.
And the team now?
Making the transition to Division 1 is never easy, but it should be a little easier by sacking your top five scorers from a season ago. Jelani Simmons (14.2 ppg), Tyler Henry (12.2 ppg), Jacob Polakovich (11.5 ppg), Isaiah Swope (8.2 ppg) and Jeremiah Hernandez (8.8 points per game) have all combined to score almost 73% of the teams’ points in the 2021-22 season. The Screaming Eagles were a very respectable 18-8 team a year ago, and bringing all those scorers back could give them a softer landing in the OVC.
I would still expect a rough night for them in Colombia though.
Game 2: Penn Quakers
Head Coach: Steve Donahue
Last season: 12-16 (9-5 in the Ivy League)
Steve Donahue is entering his 8th season as head coach of the Penn Quakers. Although he only has records for 7 of them since the Ivy League canceled all play in 2020-21 due to COVID. He is 92-76 overall and 44-34 in the league.
Before Penn, Donahue coached at Boston College and Cornell before that. But the biggest part of his coaching education was the 10 years he spent as Fran Dunphy’s assistant at Penn.
Story
Missouri has no history with Penn, and very little history with the Ivy League in general. They beat Yale in 1952, they are 2-0 against Brown with the last game in 2004. They are 2-0 against Cornell with the last game a win over the Big Red in a 2009 NCAA Tournament opener They also beat Princeton twice with the last victory at the start of the 1999-2000 season.
So Mizzou is 7-0 against 4 teams in the Ivy League, and 0-0 against the other 4 teams. But after playing at Penn, they will have played the majority of the Ivy League, not just half. See? Non-Ivys can do math too!
The Ivy is a good league, but rarely a big one. Harvard, Princeton and Yale all seem to be jostling for the top spot most years, so it’s been a while since Penn has been in the NCAA Tournament. But the last time they played in the tournament, Donahue was the head coach. That was in 2018. The previous trip to the tournament was in 2007, which followed the Fran Dunphy era, one of the most successful in Penn’s history. The only other era that would rival it would be the CHUCK DALY era! You read that right, former Detroit Pistons Championship Head Coach and NBA Dream Team Head Coach Chuck Daly coached at Penn for 6 years, making 4 NCAA Tournaments in the mid-1970s.
Dunphy was at Penn for 17 seasons and coached 9 NCAA tournaments and as many conference titles.
And the team now?
Last year, a tight-fisted Penn team went 9-5 in conference play. This team was led by three sophomores who led the team in scoring, and this could give the program a boost since they are all returning for their junior seasons.
The line was led by 63-point point guard Jordan Dingle, who averaged more than 20 points per game last year. He scored with relative efficiency with an offensive rating of 102. Behind him was Clark Slajchert, a combo guard who shot 35% from deep and averaged 10.7 ppg. And Max Matz, a 66 combo forward who can stretch the floor and even play a low five ball.
This is one of the main advantages of the Ivy League; players are more likely to stay because the educational benefits are so great.
But the Quakers don’t have much height. Gus Larson is a 610 sophomore who averaged 0.4 points per game in just 7 appearances. Max Lorca-Lloyd is 69 and started the first six games before getting injured. Prior to his injury, he was even more of a role player, averaging just 4.3 points per game.
So the Quakers might make some noise in the Ivy League, and they should be a tougher opponent than USI, but it’s still a game Mizzou should win with relative ease.
