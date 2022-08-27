The Real Gunkie Fashion Festival showcases Louisiana fashion





BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) – Lead designer, Tki Francis and Louisiana fashion brand, Real Gunkie, return with their 2nd annual Real Gunkie Fashion Festival. Louisiana fashion returns with the Real Gunkie Fashion Festival for its second year, taking over Shreveport-Bossier. The festival will shine a spotlight on Louisiana’s booming fashion industry ahead of the upcoming New York Fashion Week, which kicks off Sept. 8. The first event of 2021 was sold out, and this year’s lineup promises to be just as impressive and much bigger. The event takes place at the Bossier City Civic Center, 620 Benton Rd, Bossier City and begins August 27, starting at 3 p.m. General admission tickets are $25 and are restricted to ages 18 and older. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-real-gunkie-fashion-festival-season-ii-tickets-382916482507?aff=erelexpmlt The event will showcase Louisiana fashion, including: Models

Creators

Fashion show

Educational fashion segments

Retail Specialists

Live Entertainment

Local and overseas vendors Fashion design by Real Gunkie. (a real bitch) Lead designer, Tki Francis is a Shreveport-Bossier City native who graduated from Airline High School and then Louisiana Tech University with a bachelor’s degree in fashion merchandising and consumer studies. His most notable achievements: Top 5 Fashion Prize Fest finalists

Featured Designer at Los Angeles Fashion Week

Featured Designer at New York Fashion Week

Designer published in Los Angeles-based CIE Fashion Magazine

Stylist published in 7 Hues magazine

Alumni of the School of Human Ecology at Louisiana Tech University For more on Real Gunkie, visit www.realgunkie.com. For more information on the Real Gunkie Fashion Festival, check out the Facebook events page https://www.facebook.com/events/1363564080803520 Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ksla.com/2022/08/26/real-gunkie-fashion-festival-showcases-louisiana-fashion/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos