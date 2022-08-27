Jennifer Lopez wore a mustard midi dress with an exposed waist on her Italian honeymoonSee Photos





When you’re doing everything for a second wedding, you have to go for a second honeymoon, right? Jennifer LopezI’m sorry, her Jennifer Lynn Affleck is currently in Italy with Ben Affleck celebrating their second wedding, which took place on August 20. While a European honeymoon sounds like a once-in-a-lifetime experience, the couple actually celebrated their nuptials in France in July, following their Las Vegas wedding. And if you thought Lopez Afflecks Paris’ wardrobe was on point, her Italian honeymoon style looks just as good. On August 24, Italian home decor store Decio Immagine Casa shared a series of photos of Bennifer shopping, with the caption clienti inaspettati, which translates to unexpected customers. In the photos, Lopez Affleck wears a light mustard yellow dress with an exposed waist while holding the most important accessory of all: an ice cream cone. Just like on her honeymoon in Paris, the JLo Beauty mogul wore her hair in soft waves with curtain bangs and baby lights, completing the ’70s aesthetic with a pair of yellow-tinted aviators. Instagram content This content can also be viewed on the website comes from of. We can probably expect to see a lot more boho-chic looks this holiday, because TMZ recently pictures published of the couple sharing a kiss during lunch at the Grand Hotel Tremezzo at Lake Como. In the photos, Jennifer Lopez Affleck completely leaned into the newlywed vibe in an airy white dress with puffy sleeves. There’s sure to be plenty more fashion inspiration to come. This article originally appeared in GLAMOR US.

