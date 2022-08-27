











WINONA LAKE — Grace’s men’s soccer team earned a thrilling victory Thursday at 1st Source Bank Field.



The Lancers beat Cumberlands 1-0 with a late penalty in front of a packed stadium. Felipe Gruber caught the eye with his PK goal to defeat the Patriots, who are receiving votes in the NAIA’s Top 25 Coaches poll.



Grace has two other ranked teams coming to town shortly. The Lancers host Southeastern (also receiving votes) Saturday at 3 p.m. before hosting No. 7 Indiana Tech on Wednesday at 7 p.m.



The Lancers are 2-0 this season thanks to Thursday’s win.



To start the game, each team had possession rounds in the first 10 minutes as the two quality teams got a feel for the game.



The Patriots got longer possession spells, but the Lancers didn’t allow a clean shot on their base.



Diogo Lopes had Grace’s best chance early in the game when his header into the penalty area went over the crossbar.



The odds were clear with 20 minutes to go at half-time. Daniel Santos Rosa made a long run down the right side of the field. After charging an entire half of the field, he had a pair of close-range attempts that looked destined for the back of the net, but a sprawling Patriot defender cleared the ball from the goal line.



Almost immediately, Cumberlands had its best chance. The Patriots played a long ball to Grace’s baseline. The ensuing chipped shot, however, cast an innocuous peek at the goal post.



The Patriots earned a few more chances as the half progressed, breaking possession spells between the teams.



The game went to halftime without a goal. Cumberlands had a slight 8-7 advantage in shot attempts, with each side having three shots on goal.



The Patriots started the second half as aggressors, attempting a handful of hard shots from outside the penalty area.



Cumberlands peppered Grace’s goal with seven shots in the first 18 minutes of half-time, but Grace’s defense and goalkeeper Matteo Conci remained unscathed.



The Lancers had a golden opportunity with 11 minutes left in regulation time. Scanferlato Simone and Jonny Mora combined for a quick attack along the left side of the pitch. Simone curled a cross in front of goal, which came to Blake Burns. But Burns’ volley was parried by the Patriots goaltender at the last moment.



Grace also got a free kick with less than five minutes left. But a strong shot from Juan Camilo Garcia was saved.



The match was won in the final minutes. Simone danced around the penalty area and was tripped over by a Patriot defender.



Felipe Gruber stepped up and drilled the penalty into the back of the net, then ran with his teammates to celebrate in front of a euphoric crowd.



The Patriots couldn’t produce a desperation attempt in response and struggled with the loss.



Conci recorded the shutout after making seven saves. His clean sheet was helped by the solid defense of Antonio Lobo, Flavio Cruz and Diogo Lopes.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesuniononline.com/Content/Local-News/Sports/Article/Lancers-Top-Cumberlands-In-Dramatic-Fashion/2/226/142743 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos