WINONA LAKE — Grace’s men’s soccer team earned a thrilling victory Thursday at 1st Source Bank Field.

The Lancers beat Cumberlands 1-0 with a late penalty in front of a packed stadium. Felipe Gruber caught the eye with his PK goal to defeat the Patriots, who are receiving votes in the NAIA’s Top 25 Coaches poll.

Grace has two other ranked teams coming to town shortly. The Lancers host Southeastern (also receiving votes) Saturday at 3 p.m. before hosting No. 7 Indiana Tech on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

The Lancers are 2-0 this season thanks to Thursday’s win.

To start the game, each team had possession rounds in the first 10 minutes as the two quality teams got a feel for the game.

The Patriots got longer possession spells, but the Lancers didn’t allow a clean shot on their base.

Diogo Lopes had Grace’s best chance early in the game when his header into the penalty area went over the crossbar.

The odds were clear with 20 minutes to go at half-time. Daniel Santos Rosa made a long run down the right side of the field. After charging an entire half of the field, he had a pair of close-range attempts that looked destined for the back of the net, but a sprawling Patriot defender cleared the ball from the goal line.

Almost immediately, Cumberlands had its best chance. The Patriots played a long ball to Grace’s baseline. The ensuing chipped shot, however, cast an innocuous peek at the goal post.

The Patriots earned a few more chances as the half progressed, breaking possession spells between the teams.

The game went to halftime without a goal. Cumberlands had a slight 8-7 advantage in shot attempts, with each side having three shots on goal.

The Patriots started the second half as aggressors, attempting a handful of hard shots from outside the penalty area.

Cumberlands peppered Grace’s goal with seven shots in the first 18 minutes of half-time, but Grace’s defense and goalkeeper Matteo Conci remained unscathed.

The Lancers had a golden opportunity with 11 minutes left in regulation time. Scanferlato Simone and Jonny Mora combined for a quick attack along the left side of the pitch. Simone curled a cross in front of goal, which came to Blake Burns. But Burns’ volley was parried by the Patriots goaltender at the last moment.

Grace also got a free kick with less than five minutes left. But a strong shot from Juan Camilo Garcia was saved.

The match was won in the final minutes. Simone danced around the penalty area and was tripped over by a Patriot defender.

Felipe Gruber stepped up and drilled the penalty into the back of the net, then ran with his teammates to celebrate in front of a euphoric crowd.

The Patriots couldn’t produce a desperation attempt in response and struggled with the loss.

Conci recorded the shutout after making seven saves. His clean sheet was helped by the solid defense of Antonio Lobo, Flavio Cruz and Diogo Lopes.