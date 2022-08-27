I’m shocked: British coastal grandmas become TikTok style icons | Fashion

In March, 26-year-old influencer Lex Nicoleta posted a video on TikTok in which she coined the term coastal grandma. The look, an ambitious way to dress up, Nicoleta explained, was inspired by the white linen-clad stars of Nancy Meyers’ romantic comedies, including Diane Keaton in Somethings Gotta Give. More than just fashion, the coastal grandmother embodies a whole art of living. Think affluent retired women in button-up shirts, shopping at organic farmers markets, or hosting cozy candle-lit dinners for other divorcees in seaside mansions. Above all, you don’t have to live near from the coast or being a grandmother to take advantage of the trend.

The TikTok hashtag #CoastalGrandmother has been viewed over 207 million times and featured everywhere from ITV This Morning to Vogue. Celebrities are on board, with the look championed by Gwyneth Paltrow and Kendall Jenner. In creamy chinos, oversized sunglasses and an equally large sun hat, Anne Hathaway welcomed the trend on Instagram. I’ve been ready for #coastalgrandmother chic since before TikTok was born, she wrote. May this moment never end.

In addition to Oprah relaxing in baggy knits, the celebrities and fictional characters most often referenced as coastal grandmother icons are rich and white, leading some to criticize the trend as exclusive.

Despite this, the popularity of the coastal grandmother continues to grow. We’ve seen what makes a perfect coastal grandmother both on the big screen (see Meryl Streep in Its Complicated) and off-screen via celebrity summer hauntings such as the Hamptons. But closer to home, what do British coastal grandmothers think of the trend? And how does it feel to be called a style icon?

Denise Melfi, 80

retired nurseryman Shoreham

Denise Melfi: Your style changes slightly with age

Friends tell me that at my age I shouldn’t wear gray and beige. This trend shows you can. All my life I’ve worn jeans with a nice top. Your style should change slightly as you age, like necklines. Anything aimed at people my age seems scratched. Even my grandchildren tell me: Nanny, please stop buying stripes.

Anne Sadler, 74 years old

personal assistant of Bury, Lancashire

Anne Sadler: At my age you don’t want to dress too young

Maybe young women want to dress like that because they want to be comfortable. My trousers are from M&S, my denim top and shirt are both from Bonmarch and I picked up my hat from a market in Suffolk. I love Joanna Lumley’s style, especially in her travel shows. She wears a lot of floaty clothes and looks chic. At my age you don’t want to dress too young but you don’t want to dress too much like a grandma either.

Jane Regan, 68

Retired former owner of a media recruitment agency in London, now Hove

Jane Regan, left, and Deborah Tilly: My style changed because my body changed

Americans love the preppy look. They are much more conventional than us. My style changed because my body changed. I wouldn’t wear the little things I wore in my 20s now. Living in Greece has influenced how I now dress for summer. Today I’m wearing an NRBY dress, Spring Court sneakers and Jil Sander sunglasses. I love independent stores like Igigi in Hove and Cordelia James in Lewes. I follow Diane Keaton and Linda Rodin on Instagram. They wear very expensive clothes, so it’s just for inspiration.

Deborah Tilly, 74 Age: 74

Retired makeup artist London now, now Brighton

Women in their twenties dress like this? Surely not! I think the trend is very American and quite old fashioned. I’m in slightly more eccentric pieces. I bought this Sud dress in Paris, my jewelry in Greece and my glasses are Pagani. I love Havaianas because they are comfortable and I have always worn French Sole ballet flats. Six years ago I traveled all over New Zealand and South America. Friends of mine who are exactly the same age said I was too old. I thought if I don’t do it now, I never will. You have to make your own life.

Anne Munday, 76 years old

retired NHS worker from Bedford

Anne Munday: When you get to my age, you have to be reasonable

I like to follow trends without overdoing it. When you get to my age, you have to be reasonable. I would like to dress much cooler but I would look a bit silly. Since I retired, I don’t like costumes anymore. Meryl Streep and Diane Keaton are my kind of people, they look laid back but smart. I chose to wear stripes today because I am visiting my granddaughter, who lives by the sea.

Karen Knight, 71

Retired radio host from Hove

Karen Knight, left, and Pam Tennant: It’s funny to be described as part of this trend

It’s funny to be described as part of this trend. I wouldn’t call myself a style icon. I don’t think it’s necessary to dress awkwardly as you get older. You just have to adapt things for the parts of your body that you don’t want to show. I like to mix more expensive things with cheaper things. I wear this top to death because it’s light, easy and I don’t have to iron it. I’m not a fan of the way Diane Keaton dresses. It suits him well but it is quite severe.

Pam Tennant, 80

Retired radiographer of hove

I’ve had most of my clothes for a long time. They don’t tend to go out of style. I have two daughters in their 40s who would tell me if I’m old fashioned. They would love this trend because they tend to dress like this too. Your style changes slightly with age, but I don’t feel like I dress old. I feel like I’m 40 or 50, that’s how I’ve always dressed.

Rachel Lewis, 67

Part-time sales at the Eternal store, from hove

Rachel Lewis: You have to be positive about aging.

Young people probably like this trend because it is different from their peers. Their usual uniform is very skimpy, while this one is floating. It’s amazing to be called stylish. It’s really nice when people compliment you when you’re older. You need to be positive about aging. I’ve thought of a pinch and tuck sometimes, but you just have to enjoy the stage you’re on. You can look younger but you can’t be younger, you can only feel it.

Beverly West, 65

Retired mathematics teacher of Kent

Beverley West: I don’t want to look like a sheep in lamb’s clothing

I’m shocked that someone admires what I’m wearing. Maybe women in their twenties love this style when they get their first job and want to look pretty smart. I have a basic wardrobe of all my favorite pieces that I just threw away. Since confinement, I have not done any shopping. I don’t want to look frumpy but I don’t want to look like sheep dressed as lamb either. It’s always a great fear, to dress too young.

Lesley McBride, 67

Retired official of hove

I can see the timeless appeal of this trend. I haven’t heard of it but it’s like me. On the main street, I love Phase 8 and Next. There is an independent shop in Hove called Jaba Yard which also does some lovely cotton pieces. At the time, I adored Laura Ashley. Today, I love clean lines and colors. A floral print when you’re older can make you look even older.