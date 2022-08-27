Simone Biles poses in a Sunset dress and Barely-There sandals – Footwear News





If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Simone Biles took a quick selfie, showing off her shady sunset ensemble on her Instagram Story yesterday while on vacation in the Dominican Republic. The Olympian wore a strapless faded orange mini dress, accessorizing the piece with barely there shoes. The gymnast’s dress was a simple tube style with a straight neckline. Biles paired the colorful garment with delicate gold jewelry and stacked bracelets. The Athlete Ambassador wore her brown braided locks and parted in the middle, keeping a no-fuss mentality for her tropical getaway.

Simone Biles in the Dominican Republic in a sunset dress on Instagram on August 26, 2022. CREDIT: Via Instagram For the shoes, Biles donned transparent sandal heels with arched soles and beige straps running across the tops of her feet, as well as around her ankles to hold them in place. The nude illusion offered the athlete a stylish alternative to her usual colorful flip-flops, with the heels allowing the vibrant dress to shine on its own. A stylish staple during the warmer months, many stiletto sandals feature a simple strap over the toes and a closure strap around the ankle, creating a barely there construction. The heel of a stiletto sandal is often 4 inches or more, which adds height for a flattering silhouette. Related Off the mat, Biles often opts for classic, minimalist shoe selections that vary in comfort level, price range, and formal to less formal attire. The star gymnast was seen in numerous pairs of athletic trainers by Nike during its last successful partnership with the sports brand, and was recently spotted wearing APL’s TechLoom Bliss. For formal occasions, she can be seen in strappy flip-flops, platform and peep-toe pumps from Christian Louboutin, Saint Laurent, Schutz and Badgley Mischka. Biles also holds a long-term partnership with Athleta, where it will launch its own performance apparel line and be a partner for the brand’s activewear and athleisure. Add see-through heels like Biles’ to your collection.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Macy's

CREDIT: Courtesy of Lulu

CREDIT: Courtesy of Bloomingdale's

