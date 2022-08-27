fashion men’s skirt

Skirts, the new wave of men’s fashion 1:05

(CNN) – When Brad Pitt arrived at the premiere of his new movie “Bullet Train” last month, his linen suit made headlines everywhere, or at least some of them. The actor, known for his hyper-masculine roles in movies like ‘Fight Club’ and ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,’ complemented his pink and brown ensemble with an eye-catching touch: a skirt.



“I do not know!” Pete later told the magazine various About the inspiration behind her wardrobe selection. “We’re all going to die, so let’s make a mess.”

Pitt joined a growing list of stars who have recently been photographed in neutral skirts, from Oscar Isaac’s pleated kilt just below the knee at the “Moon Knight” premiere to Lil Nas X’s metallic pink skirt. Actor Billy Porter, “Schitt’s Creek” star Dan Levy, basketball player Russell Westbrook and rapper A$AP Rocky have also embraced the trend.

Outside of Hollywood, the phenomenon has been gaining momentum for years, according to Carl R. Friend, Manager (aka “Master Barista”) Cafe Tanoura Online forum dedicated to men’s skirts. Although he feels there is “unwarranted” attention being given to celebrities wearing skirts, he welcomes the increased visibility.

“It is what it is,” Friend, whose interest in skirts dates back to the ’80s, said over email. “And if that creates an acceptance of skirts among boys, I think that’s for the best.”

Fustanelas, skirts and more

Although skirts are now associated with women’s clothing, they have been worn by men at different times in history. The folded festilla, for example, can be seen on ancient Greek and Roman statues, while more contemporary versions have since been worn in Balkan countries like Albania, which consider it a national costume. Tartan shirts have remained a part of Scotland’s national pride since their introduction in the 16th century, although today they are often reserved for special occasions.

However, in many parts of the world, men’s clothing in the form of a skirt is part of the everyday wardrobe. The sarong, a colorfully patterned wraparound skirt, is worn by men in Asian, Middle Eastern, African, and Pacific Islander cultures. Sarongs such as ‘solo’, a rolled-up style worn in formal and informal settings in Fiji, and ‘lungi’, worn in South and Southeast Asia, remain popular styles for men of all ages. .

Football star David Beckham was pictured wearing a checkered cape in 1998 (media mocked him at the time, although he later said in a meeting: “It’s something I never regret, because I thought it was great and I still wear it now”). But Friend said in much of the Western world tastes shifted away from baggy men’s clothing in the 18th century.

“We continue to work under the dictates of the industrial revolution: long clothes and high-speed machines do not mix,” he said, referring to the impact of the French Revolution which deserted the taste of the country. For soft and luxurious fabrics in favor of national colors and Practical and tight clothes.

Friend adds: “The French Revolution…was a huge reduction in menswear compared to, say, the Renaissance.

new wave

In recent years, shifting conversations about gender and identity have spurred a collective narrative about what it means to dress a man. Gen Z and millennials like Harry Styles and Lil Nas X are regularly adding feminine elements to their wardrobes, and retailers are taking notice. Online stores such as ASOS, Mr Porter, Cettire and SSENSE are among the stores that now carry men’s skirts, many of which would be indistinguishable from women’s designs without the men’s designs.

Meanwhile, the #boysinskirts hashtag on TikTok has been viewed more than 240 million times, with male users sharing their outfits and styling tips.

on your Instagram account laguyinaskirt, Fashion blogger Shivam Bhardwaj shares hilarious videos and photos of himself wearing skirts, in all colors and styles, with his audience of over 22,000. She says that while much of the media attention around the trend has focused on straight male stars, members of the LGBTQ community have long worn skirts, and even been ostracized for it. In 2020, American presenter Wendy Williams will play I apologize after calling on gay people to “stop wearing skirts and heels” on his show, when this year a gay man wore a skirt You’re supposed to be attacked In the UK after attending a concert by singer Yungblud, an artist known for his gender fluid style.

“People don’t celebrate men in skirts as much as they do designers or celebrities,” Bhardwaj said via email. “It saddens me a bit that people don’t realize that men in the (LGBTQ) community have been wearing skirts for so many decades, and we’ve played a big part in breaking that stereotype.”

The fashion world has also helped normalize men’s skirts, with designers like Dries Van Noten and Raf Simons sending men to their runways in recent years. Thom Browne’s gray pleated skirt (the aforementioned design worn by Oscar Isaac, Dan Levy and “The Hobbit” Lee Pace, among others) has become a celebrity favorite as the American designer shakes up traditional menswear with the unexpected.. imagination.

“Skirts or anything that doesn’t describe your gender,” Bhardwaj says. “Clothes are made to express your feelings to people in the world.”

Gradual admission

A friend, who is married to a woman, hopes to refute the idea that skirts are associated with specific gender identities or sexual orientations, saying “a lot of people make wrong assumptions about it”. He added that coffee lovers in Tanoura are a “society that doesn’t want to give up its masculinity” by simply wearing skirts.

Members of the online forum tend to wear basic skirts, Friend explained, with jeans and mini skirts being the most popular. Users also share styling tips and their new favorites, while the site also hosts a list of men’s skirt brands. Among the most recent recommendations are winter skirts With the Virginia fleece from The Mouse Works and a rabbit kilt from the Scottish workwear brand Blaklader: a signature black design strong cotton With all kinds of pockets for hammers, screwdrivers and other tools.

However, gender stigma makes wearing skirts in public a daunting prospect for many men, and those who do are still a minority. A friend’s fascination with such clothing began in the mid-1980s, when he saw a man on a train wearing a long white skirt. For a long time, she was hesitant to incorporate skirts into her everyday wardrobe due to working in a “high-visibility, customer-focused niche.” Finally, he dared to take the initiative in 2002, when he made his own miniskirt with leftover fabric from his wife.

“The first time I dared to go out, I loved the idea because it was the first time I had the breeze on my legs in decades,” he recalls. “I said (to my wife): ‘I’ve been cheated on all these years.’ Not only did she accept it, but she embraced it, because all of a sudden I started caring about my appearance.

Wearing skirts is becoming more and more socially acceptable, Bhardwaj said, adding that the response to her story has been “very overwhelming” and she has received “a lot of love from all over the world”. The fashion blogger, who already owns more than 100 skirts, comes from what he describes as a ‘lower middle class’ Indian family who often questioned his style choices. Her interest in skirts came to light when she bought one for a friend and decided to try it on before posting a video of herself wearing the skirt on social media.

“This skirt has literally changed my life and helped me express myself in the best way possible,” she said. While Bhardwaj said Indian society had a “very long way to go” when it came to accepting men in Western-style skirts, he received compliments on the street where he lives, in the Northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, India. He’s happy to wear his style everyday, not just on social media.

“I literally thought no one would kiss me in a skirt, but people proved me wrong and kissed me with open arms,” ​​she said.