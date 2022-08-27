Fashion
Returning 90s fashion trends and your guide to nailing them
Orin Carlin
From strappy dresses to cargo pants, here are the top 90s fashion trends that are still going strong in the wardrobe.
For some, the 1990s was a time in fashion history that they would rather leave in the past forever. It was the era of MAC’s unforgettable “Spice” lip liner and Jennifer Anistonthe iconic “Rachel” hairstyle of and, of course, the Tamagotchis constituted the pinnacle of technological innovation.
However, the decade was also responsible for some of our all-time favorite style moments – the Big Six were cleaning the trackwhich means the 90s fashion photo archive allows for really decent viewing.
The It-girls in the foreground included Naomi Campbell, Kate Moss, Cindy CrawfordLinda Evangelista, Claudia Schiffer and Christy Turlington, who were paving the way for a new kind of supermodel.
WATCH: Antonia Thomas on the cover of HFM’s July issue
Style-wise, the 1990s were such an eclectic mix, Good morning! Fashion has selected the fashion trends that are still relevant today:
Dresses with straps
Kate Moss‘ is a piece of fashion history in its own right. Aged just 19, the freckled ingenue showed up to modeling agency Elite’s Look of the Year party and found herself quite shocked to see the results the next day. “I didn’t know why everyone was so excited,” she later said. vogue. “In the darkness of Corinne [Day]’s Soho flat the dress was not transparent!”
If you’re looking for something a little less daring than Kate’s pick, this gorgeous green silk dress from Reformation would look perfectly romantic with a wide-brimmed beige straw hat and barely there sandals.
Chania silk dress, £350, Reformation
BUY NOW
claw pliers
The 1980s favored the humble banana clip, while the claw clip reigned supreme in the decade that followed. Nowadays, the model Hailey Bieber is a lawyer, just like Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadidturning to the practical accessory on days when only casual chic will do.
This indulgent piece from Prada adorned with the house’s signature triangular logo plaque is currently at the top of our wishlist. We think it would look amazing as the focal point of a half-up, half-down hairstyle paired with a black scalloped edge mini dress and metallic strappy pumps.
Prada logo hair clip, £340, Mytheresa
BUY NOW
Cycling shorts
Neon cycling shorts might not be what immediately comes to mind when you think ‘princess diana style’ – after all, she’s had so many unforgettable formal fashion moments. However, casual dressing was one of the many areas she excelled at, for example: her ability to wear oversized graphic sweatshirts and brightly colored cycling shorts.
If you’re slightly apprehensive about trying this combo – after all, bike shorts aren’t necessarily known to be the most forgiving style – we recommend going for an ultra-baggy fit with your sweatshirt choice so the ribbed hem skims your middle. -thigh.
Orange cycling shorts, £19, CS
BUY NOW
cargo pants
It seems like just about everyone wants in on the action when it comes to cargo pants lately. Just last week, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley wowed us with her capsule vacation wardrobe in tan drawstring pants, while Hailey Bieber wore a low-rise baggy from Balenciaga that she had stolen from her husband justin.
Alessandra Rich Camouflage Cargo Trousers, £585, Net to wear
BUY NOW
Platform flip flops
Earlier this year, Kendall Jenner stepped out in a classic white camisole, mid-rise green tailored pants and yes, you guessed it, the 90s shoes phenomenon that was platform flip flops. Even though the 26-year-old model wasn’t here to take advantage of the trend the first time around, she’s definitely making up for lost time – and we’re totally here for it!
Balenciaga Rise quilted leather platform flip-flops£475, MatchesFashion
BUY NOW
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
