50 best anticipated labor day sales 2022

This time of year brings a lot of changes the new school year, cooler temperatures, fewer days at the beach, but there’s one thing we can always count on in September: Labor Day sales. Any bargain hunter worth their salt knows that this three-day weekend is a veritable cornucopia of savings. Even though we were still a week away from the big sales, there are still plenty of vacation deals to be found, if you’re willing to seek them out (ahem).

If you want to start saving quickly, check out our findings below. Well, you’ll get plenty more next week, but we hate to see the good stuff sell before our readers get to it. From furniture to tech, cooking to beauty, clothing and bedding, everything on your must-have list is seeing markdowns right now.

We’ve sorted the deals into categories so you can find everything you need hassle-free. Plus, if you’re looking for more specific Underscored picks, be sure to check out our Labor Day coverage all next week.

Lawyer: Get eco-friendly (and super comfy) mattresses 10% off sitewide with code LABORDAY, through September 12.

Awara: Get $300 off any mattress and score $499 in free accessories for up to $799 in total savings.

Bear: Bear is offering its biggest discount ever, offering 30% off sitewide with code LD30, plus free accessories with the purchase of a mattress.

beautyrest: Get peace of mind with up to $1,000 off your purchase of a black or black hybrid mattress. Sale ends June 12.

Big Blanket Co: Get cozy for fall and save up to $100 on blankets (including weighted blankets!) The more you spend, the more you save, through September 11th.

caspar: Get up to $600 off mattresses from this beloved DTC brand with code LDAY22, through June 7. Check back on the Caspers site, as promotions change throughout the holiday weekend.

Cocoon by Sealy: Mattresses are 35% off right now, and you’ll get free sheets and pillows with your purchase with no code needed.

DreamCloud: Save $200 on a mattress of your choice and get $599 in free accessories included with your purchase.

Eight Sleep: Get $200 off the Pod Pro Mattress, plus additional savings on the Pod Cover and Accessories.

Leesa: Shop Leesas’ lowest prices this year, plus an exclusive discount for Underscored readers: Get $300 off the Original Queen Hybrid Mattress with code CNNDEAL.

Moon: Deluxe weighted blankets and more are up to 45% off at Luna right now.

Nectar: Get $200 off any mattress and get $499 free accessories.

Don’t: In addition to on-site discounts, get an additional $75 off the top-selling 15-inch Evolution hybrid mattress with code CNN75.

Purple:Take advantage of the Purples Labor Day sale and get up to $300 off mattresses and $500 off Ascent basics, now through September 14.

As good as: Save hundreds on a variety of mattresses for any type of sleeper before the sale ends on September 12.

Tempurpedic: This week, save up to $500 on mattresses with the Tempur Pedics Labor Day Sale.

Tuft and Needle: Don’t miss this opportunity to save up to 20% on mattresses and up to 15% on bedding.

Furniture, Decor & Home Deals



Castle: Get up to $100 off your order for every $1,200 spent when you buy furniture from Castlery.

Crate and children: Select bedding, bath, decor and more for 20% off right now at Crate & Kids, just in time for the new school year rush.

Crate and barrel: The Outdoor Sale at Crate & Barrel offers up to 50% off select outdoor furniture, up to 30% off outdoor decor and grills and more.

Company6: Decorate the dorms (or anywhere!) With designs by artists from Society6, everything is 30% off sitewide from August 27 through September 6.

Sundays: Get furniture and storage up to 15% off sitewide now.

Kitchen and dining room offers



our place: Until September 7, you can save 25% sitewide at Our Place, an Underscored favorite for its beautiful, versatile kitchen tools.

Cooking aid: Shop classic stand mixers and more KitchenAid is offering 15% off major appliances with code LABORDAY15.

BBQGuys: Up to 50% off outdoor entertainment products such as grills, pizza ovens, smokers and more.

Crocodile: You can save 20% on a set of pizza ovens at Ooni right now.

REI: Don’t miss the savings on all kinds of outdoor gear with REI’s annual Labor Day Sale and Clearance, offering up to 50% off and including some of the biggest savings in the world. ‘year. REI Co-op members can save even more, including an additional 20% off any REI Outlet item with code LABOR22.

Stove only: Up to 40% off beloved Solo Stove fireplaces through September 5th.

Fitness, health and hygiene offers



Bala: Bala Bracelets are the fanciest ankle weights you’ll find on the market and they amp up any workout with resistance that makes a big difference over time. In addition to ankle weights, Bala makes some eye-catching gear for your home gym (or on-the-go fitness routine), and it’s all on sale right now thanks to 20% off sitewide on purchases over $75.

cloud paper: This weekend, you can subscribe to Cloud Paper, which offers sustainable bamboo toilet paper, and save 47%. Just use code TPDAY to save on this upgraded home essential.

Turn: Almost everything at Revolve Beauty is 15% off when you use code BEAUTY15 at checkout during this four-day sale.

Sale of clothes, shoes and accessories



clark: During this summer clearance event, shoes are half off with code SUMMER, now until September 1st.

Colombia: Shop outerwear for the upcoming season at Columbia’s Labor Day Sale, almost everything is 25% off until September 6th.

Crocodile: This weekend, you can score two pairs of Crocs for just $50 when you use code 2FOR50 through September 30.

Hudson: Everyday essential jeans and more are 30% off when selling Hudsons sitewide with code BYENOW.

Kt of Knix: Just in time for the new semester, Kt by Knix’s teen-friendly period underwear sees a promotion: buy any Kt period kit and get a free $30 gift card to use towards your next purchase.

Yeti: Save on a durable dog bed from Yeti right now, the Trailhead dog bed is 25% off until September 5th.

Samsonite: Samsonite Durable Luggage 25% off sitewide through September 6, so get ready now for your next travels.

running:Chic Wireless Chargers are on sale at Courant right now, just use codeSCHOOL for 20% off linen and leather options, the Catch Collection and Mag:1 now through 9/11.

Jabra: Until September 5, get a variety of wireless headphones at deep discounts from Jabra.

marshal: A bunch of stylish, high-quality Marshalls headphones and speakers are on sale until September 4.

Amazon Fire TVs: Upgrade your movie nights this fall with discounted Amazon Fire TVs.