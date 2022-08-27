Family Life – Back to School Fashion: Best Sneaker Styles to Try | Community





(StatePoint) As the final days of summer vacation draw to a close, parents are beginning to tick off their back-to-school to-do lists, making sure kids are ready for their first day. Along with backpacks and school supplies, new shoes are always at the top of the shopping list to accommodate growing feet. According to Chris Otto, athletics merchandiser for national retailer Rack Room Shoes, this season’s sneakers feature classic silhouettes, pops of color and multiple heights to provide comfort and style for returning students. Back-to-school shoe shopping can be an exciting time for families, says Otto. With the range of brand, print and platform options, it’s easy for parents to choose shoes to complement any school outfit, while helping kids express their individual personality. Here are the best back-to-school sneaker trends to try this year: Court Sneakers: Court-inspired sneakers were designed to go with everything, and when it comes to style, variation is key. These fashionable shoes are available in high, medium and low versions, with different platform heights and can have a canvas or leather upper. Kids love the retro style of the Nike Court Borough, which features the classic swoosh logo and offers the perfect blend of style and comfort for those on the go. Elevation: From high-tops to low-tops to platform versions that elevate fashion to new levels, sneakers of varying heights are back in a big way. This year, premium sneaker options feature on-trend, seasonal colors to wear with skirts, dresses, jeans and more. What’s old is new again with Chuck Taylor All Stars, which comes in different options. The high cleated platform offers a new twist, with a rubber outsole to add height and modernity to this timeless favourite. Pops of color, neutrals, metallics and prints: patterned shoes are no longer seen as a statement accessory, but rather as a neutral that can be mixed and matched with any item in the closet. The Vans Ward Sneaker adds a fun twist to its classic skater-style shoe with assorted prints, colors and sizes for kids – and parents too. For a one-stop-shop during back-to-school, parents can visit the Rack Room Shoes Athletic Shop in-store or online at rackroomshoes.com. With an abundance of fun and functional shoes trending for kids right now, families can be sure that students are sent to school ready to look their best.

