Save up to 75% on Teva, Chaco, CamelBak

Labor Day 2022 sales are popping up on everything from robot vacuums to kitchen utensils and the REI Outdoor Powerhouse is here to help you save on all your adventure essentials. From recreational sports to keep you warm this fall to high-performance camping and hiking gear, the REI Labor Day Sale offers epic offers in all categories. Shop up to 75% off for REI Membersand 50% off for non-members today.
Now through monday september 5REI hosts its Labor Day Sale 2022 with discounts on men’s and women’s apparel, water accessories, swimwear, camping and hiking gear and more. You can save big on some of the biggest brands sold at REI, including the REI Cooperative Line, Birkenstock, Igloo, Athlete, Kuhl, merrel and more. Better yet, REI Co-Op members can get an additional 20% off an REI Outlet item with a promo code WORKFORCE22at the register.
Whether you’re gearing up for a last-minute summer adventure or looking to update your seasonal activewear, now is the time to take advantage of these great savings. Here are the best Labor Day 2022 deals found at REI.
The best REIdeals you can buy
We’ve spotted a number of top-rated brands during the REI Labor Day 2022 sale, including coveted Birkenstock and Teva shoes. Here are the five best deals to buy today.
- Birkenstock Arizona Soft-Footbed Cam Sandals for $89.93 (save $30.07)
- Athleta Trekkie North Shorts for $40.93 (save $18.07)
- Patagonia Classic Retro-X Fleece Jacket – Women’s for $138.73 (save $60.27)
- Teva Women’s ReEmber Slip-Ons for $54.93 (save $20.02)
- The North Face Box NSE Long Sleeve Tee – Men’s for $27 (save $8)
The best women’s clothing deals during the 2022 REI Labor Day sale
Right now you can shop REI offers on women’s clothing from Merrell, Athleta, prAna, REI Co-Op, Chaco and more. Shop for clothing essentials like sneakers, leggings, and UV shirts.
The best men’s clothing deals at the REI Labor Day Sale 2022
You can buy similar discounts on men’s clothing at REI now, including savings on Kuhl apparel, Merrell boots, prAna shorts and REI Co-Op wardrobe essentials.
The best camping and hiking deals on the REI Labor Day Sale 2022
Are you going camping this summer? Stock up on outdoor essentials like coolers, chairs, tents and lights during thisREI rises.
