Blackpinks Jisoo Proves She’s The Goddess Of Airport Fashion With Haircut Worth Rs. 13,000,000





Jisoo, you caught our attention again! Known for her chic and simple style, the Blackpink member has once again proven why she’s called the goddess of airport fashion. Going back a bit, Blackpink has to perform at the 2022 MTV Music Video Awards August 28. After departing Korea on August 25 KST, they arrived in New York on Friday. While all of the members were stunned by their charming appearances, we couldn’t help but notice how chic Jisoo looked in her outfit. Related News Blackpink at the MTV VMAs! The group will make history at the awards ceremony with their performance If you want to recreate this stylish look, let us tell you, it will cost you a whopping Rs. 13 million. Yes, you heard right. Considering its status as Dior and cartierglobal brand ambassador, this level of style and elegance is sure to come at a price. Before we break down her cut, take a look at Jisoo’s gorgeous airport look: Let’s start with the cheapest part of her outfit! Jisoo’s black boots are from the Korean eco-friendly fashion brand Studio TDN and costs around Rs. 7,600. Unfortunately, the boots are not available on the site at the moment. Just a bit more expensive was the dress she wore. With her black ivory half-zip dress from KIJUN‘s, another Korean fashion brand, Jisoo added Rs. 15,000 to her look. KIJUN official website Once again, Dior is the bag she carries! As a brand ambassador for Dior, Jisoo is always seen carrying the luxury brand’s bags. Even though it cost Rs. 2.7 lakh, it was still not the most expensive thing she was carrying. Directly from Diors backpack collection, the mini backpack with its black lambskin, its cane stitching and its signature Christian Dior pattern really costs a fortune. Dior official website Apart from her outfit, she also wears accessories from Cartier. She paired her outfit with ee classic Trinity ring which costs Rs. 1.1 million. Another piece of bling the Blackpink member wore was the Tank Francaise watch. It is a stunning piece that costs around Rs 3.3 lakh. Jisoo completed the fit with the most expensive piece. The Cartier Juste un Clou bracelet in white gold which sells for around Rs 6.3 lakh. All of these gorgeous pieces together cost around Rs. 13 million. Jisoo really dressed up for the occasion! Cartier official website Meanwhile, on the band front, Blackpink just made their long-awaited return on August 19th with pink venom. This marked the girl group’s first comeback since The Scrapbook was released in October 2020.

