The partially Algerian model Loli Bahia parades for Jacquemus in France

DUBAI: The first track from Soolkings’ latest album, Sans Visa, is called Kurt Kobain. It’s a nod to his roots as a fan of Nirvana and other grunge bands who started his musical career as a drummer in a rock band in his native Algeria.

This is just one example of the wide range of music that Soolking (real name Abderraouf Derradji) likes to listen to and is influenced by, although this influence is not always clear in his own material.

I listen to a lot of different music, so my influences came from all over the place, Derradji told Arab News. Traditional music from Algeria, like ra, American rap, French rap, reggae music, pop music like Michael Jackson, jazz, I don’t just listen to hip-hop or anything .

My own music is Soolking’s music, he continues. I don’t wanna give it a label, you know? My music is my music.

Soolking (real name Abderraouf Derradji) was born and raised in Algiers. (Provided)

However you want to describe this music (media articles usually refer to rap, R&B, reggae and ra as the most obvious touchstones), its connection to people is clear. Since 2018, Soolking has accumulated 8 billion streams across various platforms. The music video for the album’s third track, Suavamente, released in February, has over 143 million views on YouTube. He’s one of the biggest pop stars in the world whose primary language isn’t English, which doesn’t mean he doesn’t appeal to English-speaking audiences; It has performed several times in North America, including at the Apollo Theater in New York in May. In France, he is famous enough that when I ask him where he lives in Paris at the beginning of our interview, the answer is short: I can’t tell you.

It was a remarkable journey for Derradji, who was born and raised in Algiers. While he does not hesitate to point out that growing up in the Algerian capital was a real enrichment and a life experience for me, he is also frank about the fact that it was difficult, as a young man, to see a real future there.

Soolking’s big breakthrough came when a friend invited him to a radio show to perform a freestyle rap, titled Guerilla, which quickly went viral. (AFP)

I think maybe 90% of boys my age were in the same situation, he said. All of them were looking for a better chance somewhere in Europe, or in the United States. It is reality. I was looking for the same thing.

His wanderlust had only been heightened by the international tours he had done with the professional dance company he had joined as a teenager. I had had this experience of seeing how people lived in the rest of the world in Europe and the United States. So when I came back to Algeria, I just didn’t want to accept the situation I was living in. That’s why I decided to leave, he said. Maybe if you haven’t seen (other places), it’s just a dream that makes you go. But when you see, and you come back, it’s like, I have to go.

Creative physical expression of some kind has always been a part of Derradji’s life, he says. Martial arts and acrobatics as a child, then break dancing, then professional dancing of all kinds (he is still continuing his dance training now).

Derradji’s father was a drummer in a band in Algeria in his early twenties, which inspired Derradji to try it himself, a natural fit for someone with such a clearly developed sense of rhythm. The two mediums of music and dance give her different ways of reaching an audience.

You can say what’s in your heart in music. But you can also tell by your dance moves, he says. These are two feelings that I can’t really explain but they’re not that different. You can feel when you’re on stage its pretty similar reactions (from the audience), but maybe it’s a bit more intense when you’re singing, because you’re talking directly to people. But that’s really the only point of difference between the two types of art.

Soolking has made a name for himself in the French music community and beyond. (Provided)

When Derradji decided to go to France one way or another, he hoped to make music. Or to dance. Still remain an artist. I was sure that an artist’s life in Europe would be much better than an artist’s life in Algeria. I was sure of it.

The move definitely worked for Derradji. But sometimes it seemed not. The title of the album Sans Visa is a nod to the fact that he arrived in France without the necessary papers to stay there.

I had no papers. I had no house. I had no food. I was sleeping rough, is Derradji’s stark assessment of his grim situation there. It was very difficult at the beginning. First I had to find work on the black, as we say here to mean that you work without papers. Once I started making money, I could pay the rent for a room here in Paris. After that, I managed to get my papers and was a bit more stable. That’s when I started thinking about art again. Those early years, I didn’t think about art, I only thought about how to live. But then I started working on my music again.

His big break came when a friend invited him to a radio show to perform a freestyle rap, titled Guerilla, which quickly went viral.

It talks about my life, my character, my music. Talk about me. It’s a song for me and for the people in Algeria who live like I was, he said. I didn’t think it was that bad, but it got huge. I was shocked.

He hasn’t really looked back since, making a name for himself in the French music scene and beyond, and working with numerous collaborators.

I produce music, but I also work with a lot of producers. I write all my lyrics. I do maybe 90% of all my melodies. But I love working with people and trying to take a bit of their inspiration and mix it with mine. It’s important, he says. You can’t do it all alone. It is not possible. And it’s not fun.

My music is universal, says Soolking. (Provided)

I don’t go to someone’s house because they have a name, you know? I’m going to see someone because I’ve heard what he’s doing and I want to work with him. It’s a matter of feeling.

Feeling is perhaps the most important factor in Derradji’s work, the one that has helped him connect the most with hundreds of millions of people around the world.

I am a great optimist by nature. Optimism is what kept me going, so as long as I can I will continue to convey that to my audience, he says. My music is universal; it has no borders and does not stop at a single musical genre. This is where the strength of my music lies; to be able to unite so many people around the same objective: to make people happy.