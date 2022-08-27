In Nuevitas, Cuba, the little roosters dress in black

and walk the streets to sow fear

by 14ymedio

HAVANA TIMES — Dozens of neighbors took to the streets Wednesday night in the Humberto lvarez neighborhood in Matanzas. There were a lot of people and the police couldn’t do anything, said a resident of the settlement located near the old Dos Rosas sugar factory, between Santa Marta and Varadero, where many residents are migrants from the east of the country and several makeshift neighborhoods.

The place is quite violent, so it’s not easy, says the same source.

In videos shared on social networks, it is possible to hear, in the middle of the tumult, the sounds of banging on pots and cries of: join us. Currently, this area does not have internet access.

Meanwhile, in Nuevitas (Camagey), the regime has managed to calm, with repression and for the moment, the mass demonstrations of last week, the largest in Cuba since July 11, 2021.

Here, people are very scared because we arrested many people who did not even go out to demonstrate that day, simply because they were on their steps filming those who passed, says one of the inhabitants of the district of Pastelillo, one of those that spilled onto the streets last Friday.

The young woman didn’t even want to give her name to 14ymedio, my mother is scared and doesn’t want me to tell anyone what’s going on, so I won’t be the next one they take.

In her neighborhood, she says, they took two, including a child who is left alone and has a young daughter. His wife, she says, is desperate as she has no news of where he is being held, even though they are rumored to be moved to the town of Camagey.

There are a lot of people who aren’t from here patrolling the streets, some wearing civilian clothes and also the little roosters, who dress all in black, she said, referring to the Black Wasps or Black Berets. [Special Forces]. There’s a lot of discomfort about it because you can tell they’re marching down the street to spread fear.

Also, she adds, two nights ago they cut the power and played loud music at Bar La Patana. People were pissed because the whole neighborhood was dark and they were having fun there and taunting people with their songs. I’ve seen a lot of old people put up with what they do to us. Even one of my neighbors who until last week was a badass pulled out because one of his nephews is among the inmates and they beat him, forcibly removing him from his house. The neighbor told him that they had given his nephew no choice but to protest, because all he ever had in his life was misery.

The Internet signal, which they had cut off in Nuevitas for more than three days, is gradually coming back, but the police are closely monitoring the stores that sell in MLC, the dollarized magnetic currency.

Justicia 11J confirms this scene in a statement shared on Wednesday, Nuevitas Park is completely militarized. They informed us that they can observe about 8 motorcycle policemen, 6 patrol cars, 3 black beret cars and countless policemen.

Currently, the organization, which keeps a record of some 50 arrests throughout Cuba since mid-June when the pans (pot banging) started in response to planned outages, denounced that the number of arrests in Nuevitas exceeds 18.

Among them, the 11-year-old girls who were beaten up by the police on the night of August 19. This morning, Ivn Freijoo and Daimarelis Echeverra, along with their daughters, Beatriz Aracelia Rodrguez Freijoo and Gerlin Torrente Echevarra, respectively, were taken for questioning, the organization said in a Facebook post, reiterating the denunciation made by the Cuban Observatory for Human Rights. Rights.

The organization revealed that Beatriz’s father and Ivn Freijoos’ husband, Frank Carly Rodrguez Ultra, have arrived in the United States and are currently being held by Border Patrol. For this reason, they warned of the danger that a return to Cuba represents for this father and his family, and asked the American immigration authorities to evaluate his request for political asylum on the basis of a credible fear.

In connection with this, assured the young neighbor who spoke to 14ymedio, I know that there are people who participated in the march who jumped on a raft during the weekend. There were about ten young people who knew that if they were caught, they would end up in prison.

