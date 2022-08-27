VOLLEYBALL: Panthers start season strong – Medford News, Weather, Sports, Breaking News





BEND Understanding how tough the competition will be in the South West Conference this season, South Medford volleyball coach Robin Akpan was pleased with what she saw from his team against quality opposition at the Mountain View invite on Friday. The Panthers finished the round robin with a 2-1 record, beating Thurston (22-25, 25-10, 15-9) and Caldera (25-15, 25-16) before losing to the Sisters (25-22, 25-20) at Mountain View High School. Were off to a good start for the season, Akpan said. I think starting 2-1 at such a high level of competition, I’m impressed with where were starting. In three games, senior outside striker Katie Clevenger has registered 28 kills. Her best effort was in the opener against Class 5A Thurston, when she recorded 12 kills and four aces. Fellow senior Cameron Christian added 16 digs and three aces, but his six-point run on the service line in the second set helped change the momentum permanently in favor of the Panthers. I think initially we had some nerves in the first set against Thurston, but after those past we got really tough,” Akpan said. It was fun to watch the girls come into the system. I thought we had good ball control and good defending. Lola Horton also had five blocks, while setter Baylee Davis provided 17 assists. Against Caldera, Clevenger had eight kills and 11 digs, and Davis was big defensively with 18 digs to go with three aces. Freshman middle tackle Mayen Akpan had three kills and two blocks and Naomi Johnson added four kills. The Panthers were coy in their final game of the night, which was also their toughest test against the Sisters. Clevenger finished with eight kills and eight digs, Davis had 20 assists while Mayen Akpan had five kills and three blocks, Johnson threw three kills and three aces, while Horton added two blocks and a pair decisive attacks. Clevenger was on fire and our setter (Davis) found all of our hitters and our last game of the day was a challenge for us, Coach Akpan said. Sisters are a strong team and it gave us something to come home and work on. They had some strong hitters and we had to adjust to them and it was a little late for adjustment. But good to see them again and know what to do. SOUTH SALEM 3, NORTH MEDFORD 2: North Medford had South Salem eighth on the ropes but the Black Tornado were unable to shut down the Saxons in a five-set thriller 25-23, 17-25, 25-23, 25-27, 10 -15 at North Medford High. North (1-1), after a season-opening win over Ashland, led South Salem (1-0) 24-20 in the fourth set before the Saxons who reached the Class 6A quarter-finals the last season can rally and take the last two sets. Tornado senior Maddie Blake finished with 20 assists, while senior Olivia Stubenrauch and rookie Kristina Atonio both had nine kills. Senior Libero Amy Kloek had 26 digs and Ria Atonio added a team-high three aces for North. North sophomore middle blocker Nana Silafau had a big game defensively, recording 7½ blocks. CRATER WIN A PAIR: In Bend, Crater bounced back from a season-opening loss to No. 4-ranked Sheldon and picked up a pair of wins over Burns and host Mountain View to finish 2-1 at the Mountain View Invite. The Comets (2-1), ranked ninth in the Class 5A pre-season coaches’ poll, played the Irish tough before falling in straight sets, 25-23, 25-9, then rallied to beat the Cougars 23-25, 25-19, 15-12 and Class 3A Hilanders 25-23, 25-21. Senior outside hitter Kendra Bittle led the Comets in wins in all three games, finishing with 28 on the day. Fellow senior outside hitter Maddie Consina added 11 kills, while senior setter Kate Stidham had a combined 47 assists over the three games. volleyball.jpg

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mailtribune.com/prep-sports/2022/08/26/volleyball-panthers-start-season-in-strong-fashion/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos