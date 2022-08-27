Hazelwood Central student and parent concerned about dress code





FLORISSANT (KMOV) — A North County school district is getting a lot of heat for a controversial dress code. Parents and students in the Hazelwood School District tell News 4 that the policy unfairly targets its female students. Young women were being sent home or removed from a learning environment and suspended from school for wearing leggings, mother Kelli Starks said. His daughter Taylor is a junior in high school and created a petition against the dress code. More than 2,000 people signed their names in support in less than 24 hours. Some people are afraid to speak up and I want to be their voice and say it’s not fair and we shouldn’t have to deal with it, says student Taylor McDile. According to an email from the principal of Hazelwood Central High Schools, students caught violating the dress code will not be allowed in the building and may be removed from the classroom. You see sags all the time in the hallway. It’s against the dress code, McDile says. Nobody says anything. A boy was wearing a tank top. They weren’t allowed to wear them and nothing is said to them. Only U.S. Students must adhere to the dress code below: Crop tops, sports bras, etc. should not be worn in place of a shirt, blouse, top, etc.

Shorts and skirts must follow the fingertip rule

Dropped pants are not allowed, students must wear their pants at the waist

Tops, shirts, etc. low-cut or revealing should not be worn

Tie shirts, tops, etc. that expose your stomach, back, etc. are not appropriate

Clothing that reveals underwear should not be worn

Hats, balaclavas and sunglasses (unless prescribed by a doctor) are not appropriate If you knew you were going to enforce the dress code as strictly as you did and make these changes, this is something that should have been communicated to parents and also students so that they were prepared for the first week of school. school, Starks said. We had a door to enter each morning and it was a male member of staff who watched us every day until we spoke. The district saw more than just dress code violations in the first week of school. Instead of checking outfits, they should have checked bags and had metal detectors. They’re focused on the wrong thing, McDile says. The district alerted parents that a student brought a gun to school on Tuesday. A firearm was brought into the school and we as students were not aware of it. Only our parents. I feel like it’s miscommunication on their part. Despite multiple requests for comment, the Hazelwood School District declined to do an interview or provide a statement. News 4 also contacted the school board but received no response. Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kmov.com/2022/08/27/hazelwood-central-student-parent-raise-concerns-over-dress-code/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos