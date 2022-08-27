I’m married and bought my wedding dress from a consignment store – got the stains out and was shocked at what I saw

A bride-to-be bought her wedding dress from a consignment store and was shocked by what she saw after the stains were removed.

Meghann Stephenson, founder of luxury accessories brand Mr. Finley, took to TikTok this week to announce that she had found her reception dress on The RealReal, a luxury consignment store.

The Los Angeles-based entertainer found a Saint Laurent dress to wear to her reception, something she was looking for because her ceremonial wedding dress doesn’t allow her to lift her arms, making her unable to dance.

She first spoke about the dress in a video shared on TikTok captioned, “I can’t even describe how this dress has lived in my head since 2014.”

The thrift shop aficionado, known on TikTok as @meghannfinley, revealed she first saw the dress at Saint Laurent’s Spring 2015 menswear show and was “immediately in love with it. “.

Meghann said: “I was just in love with it. I couldn’t stop thinking about it, for years. If you know me, it’s like me in a dress.”

She was so happy with the dress but there was one thing wrong – there were stains all over the fabric.

“She’s seen a long life. She’s seen a lot of parties, we love her for that,” Meghann said.

“There are a few stains. A few pearls are missing.”

Despite the condition, Meghann said she believed she could remove the stains and fix the beads.

She also ended up finding the exact same “very rare vintage pearls” that were missing from the dress on Etsy.

Meghann started by removing stains with The Laundress Wash & Stain bar.

Using a tiny bit of water and her finger, she rubbed some soap onto the fabric and rinsed it off with a cup and kettle.

The stains, which Meghann compared to grease stains, came out easily – much to her surprise.

As she showed the before and after pictures of some pieces of fabric, Meghann called it a “miracle”.

As for the beading, she reinforced some of the beads that were still intact on the garment, making sure they were strong.

Then she added new ones that looked almost identical to the beads already on the dress. Meghann also reinforced the star-shaped beads throughout the dress.

She captioned the follow-up video: “This reception dress was a real labor of love and I still can’t believe I found it.”

Meghann also admitted in a comment that she was “surprised it turned out so well”.

After working hard, Meghann showed off some of the finished beads and noted that she “can’t wait to wear it in October.”

