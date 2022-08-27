Karan Johar at Varun Dhawan: Best Dressed Men by Kunal Rawal & Arpita Mehtas pre-wedding cocktail party





Famous designers Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta have been dating for a long time and now they have decided to take their relationship to the next level by getting married. Both designers are unique, creative and masters in their own niche and have been go-to designers for Bollywood A-listers. For their pre-wedding party held last night, several actors, designers and close relatives and friends of the couple made appearances in fabulous styles. Here are our 5 favorite best-dressed men from last night! Kunal Rawal How to start the best-dressed list without mentioning the groom-to-be dressed in his own dapper creation! Kunal Rawal looked happy and completely in love in his all black look pairing with his beloved. Pairing his embroidered bandhgala that had the much-needed shimmer and glow for a party night with a tuxedo jacket, tie and pants, his look is something every groom-to-be should bookmark. Varun Dhawan Varun Dhawan is a close friend of the designer and has worn his creation on several occasions, also for his wedding. The Coolie No.1 star wore a Kunal Rawal suit with a matching cream kurta with a textured bandhgala and ivory pants. He left his kurta unbuttoned and looked dashing in his Indo-Western look. We also take a look at his neat hairstyle and beard which gave him a sharp look for the party night. Karan Johar The man’s style and swag are second to none! Karan Johar knows how to win hearts in style and this time too he didn’t disappoint! Wearing a black Kunal Rawal ensemble consisting of Patiala pants, an embroidered kurta and a matching jacket, her suave style was on point. Tinted brown square-rimmed glasses also upped her style quotient. Ishaan Khattar Cute and stylish in an all-black look with a printed kurta and pants, Ishaan made a stylish appearance for the designer couple’s cocktail party. She rolled up her sleeves and left her top unbuttoned, giving us a glimpse of her black beaded chain. With well-polished black shoes, the Dhadak actress completed her look. Aditya Roy Kapur Aditiya Roy Kapoor made our hearts beat faster in his handsome avatar. Looking absolutely gallant in his all black look, he proved why our love for black cuts never dies! Black loafers, a shiny patterned jacket with gold buttons and straight pants completed her dapper look and we love it! Which dapper celebrity cocktail look do you prefer? Tell us in the comment section below. For more fashion and beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion Read also | Shanaya Kapoor at Janhvi Kapoor: Arpita Mehta and Kunal Rawal’s Best Dressed Pre-Wedding Party

