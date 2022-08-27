The Original Series’ Best Fashion Moments, Ranked

Wakey, wakey Upper East Siders. The 2000s TV Series Gossip Girl given everything. Voiced/Narrated by Kristen Bell, Gossip Girl was dramatic, funny, suspenseful and extremely binge-worthy. But above all, the show served is unlike any other. fashion in Gossip Girl was – and still is – unmatched. It became a focal point of the show. Not only did a lot of the main characters’ careers and social lives revolve around avant-garde spaces, but the producers managed to make every episode feel like a track event because that was just the energy of Gossip Girl.







From New York streetwear to trendy luxury designers, Gossip Girl had it all, and the show’s lookbook hasn’t been matched on a TV show since. Fashion inspiration from characters like Blair Waldorf (Leighton Meester), Serena van der Woodsen (Blake Lively) and even Jenny Humphrey’s (Taylor Momsen) grunge era was hot in the early 2000s, but it’s still prevalent today. today. Even HBO’s reboot of Gossip Girlcan’t hold a candle to the original, both in terms of plot and content and, of course, fashion. Here are the 10 best fashion moments from the original Gossip Girlclass.

ten Chuck’s scarves

Chuck Bass (Ed Westwick) had some of the best looks on his show. His preppy and bad boy fashion choices have always made him look polished and put together, reflecting his personality. Chuck was often seen wearing bold suits, complete with ascots, pocket squares and cufflinks, bringing a sense of wealth and class to the streets of the Upper East Side. However, her most notable accessory was her scarves. A good tied scarf could tie any of her looks together, becoming synonymous with her character. Like her signature J. Press patchwork scarf seen in season one.





9 Chuck and Blair as a couple

The King and Queen of the Upper East Side. Although their relationship has had its ups and downs, to say the least, Chuck and Blair (Leighton Meester) are the ultimate OTP. The two have a stellar wardrobe full of designers and as a couple, their bold and preppy looks really stand out from the other characters. Like Chuck, Blair is also always dressed to impress, sporting bright colors, flashy prints, designer bags and shoes and, of course, a matching headband. Whenever they’re together, Chuck and Blair look ready for Vogue.

8 Serena and Blair’s matching backless dresses

Who doesn’t love a coordinated look with their best friend? In season one, episode four, Blair and Serena (Blake Lively) steal a bunch of clothes during a photo shoot after Serena is accused of stealing the show from Blair. Following the nasty comments, B. and S. decided to have their own photo shoot together in New York. The duo sport red and blue backless dresses by Abigail Lorick, paired with skinny belts and gold pumps. It’s a hugely memorable scene from the show, and watching two of the show’s main characters parade around town in matching outfits makes Blair and Serena’s friendship feel so genuine.





seven Serena’s wedding dress

Of course, Serena van der Woodsen’s wedding dress would be elegant and high fashion. Best of all, it featured its signature color throughout the show, gold. During her little nuptials with her recurring love, Dan Humphrey (Penn Badgley), Serena does stunts in a glamorous Georges Chakra gown that completely commands the room. It’s as if the dress was made for her and managed to capture her personality and fashion sense throughout the show in a stunning piece of clothing.

6 Blair’s red ruffled dress

In the second episode of the fourth season, Chuck and Blair are at odds, although they are still in love with each other. Chuck is in Paris, staying with another woman, planning to leave and change his identity, when Serena convinces Blair to intercept him at the train station and convince him to come back to New York after learning that he plans to propose. before things fall apart. . The emotion in the train station scene is so strong and the delivery is stunning, just like the stunning Oscar de la Renta red ruffled dress that Blair is wearing. This is one of the most stunning dresses that Blair wears in the show and if this was a list of Blair’s best outfits in particular, it would definitely top the list.





5 Jenny’s Grunge Style

Of the entire cast, Jenny’s (Taylor Momsen) the style was the most dynamic. She starts out as a shy freshman in high school who is just looking to fit in, so much her fashion is a replica of what Blair and her group of pals wear. But later in the series, she finds herself. Instead of copying typical Upper East Side preppy fashion, she developed a bold grunge style, with lots of DIY accessories, as well as her own designs as she began to pursue her career in fashion. Whereas Gossip Girl is highly regarded for its trendy New York vibe, Jenny’s style is unique and a welcome breath of fresh air.

4 Upper East Side Coat Collection

After the scorching summer, it’s cold in New York. Thus, the cast of Gossip Girl obviously needed a substantial collection of fall/winter clothing. There was no shortage of fashionable looks for cool weather on the Upper East Side, but the coat catalog really takes the cake. From leather jackets to the occasional Burberry trench coat, everyone’s favorite New Yorkers stay warm in style. Truth be told, some of the best and easiest to recreate looks on the show come from the various fall/winter styles. Like Jenny’s mint green trench coat and accented purple handbag from season one or Blair’s bright green winter coat paired with bright yellow pumps.





3 Blair’s wedding dress

Gossip Girl seen many marriages throughout the series. And although it was rushed and chaotic, Chuck and Blair’s wedding was so romantic and special. It took a long time for this unique and on-and-off pairing, so of course Blair’s wedding dress had to be just as unique and special as the nuptials themselves. For the impromptu Central Park wedding, Blair wore an icy blue lace gown by Elie Saab. It’s a perfect image of Blair’s character, blending classic glamor with high fashion. Chuck compliments her dress by rocking a white tuxedo and — just like their streetwear look as a couple — they go perfectly together. If anyone could ditch the standard white wedding dress and make it fashionable, it’s Blair Waldorf.

2 Serena’s bridesmaid dress

Although Lily van der Woodsen (Kelly Rutherford) and Bart Bass (Robert John Burke) as a couple are questionable at best, their combined wealth and status made for a very storied wedding ceremony. Lily’s dress was certainly stunning, but the real star of the show was Serena. She wore a stunning yellow ruffled and ruffled Ralph Lauren dress with light floral prints. The length, the silhouette, the keyhole accent and the high neckline of the dress make it a dress that few people could probably pull off, but of course Serena van der Woodsen is one of them. She paired it with a set of little black gloves, making it the chicest wedding look of the series from afar.

1 Blair’s school uniforms

When people think of Gossip Girl, images of Blair, Serena and other Constance students eating yogurt and spilling tea on the steps of the Met are probably what first come to mind. B., S. and their groups of followers were known to elevate the school uniform. However, Blair really led the pack on this front. From solid color tights to designer bags and coats, Blair brought an unparalleled sense of pizzazz to her school looks. And of course, you can’t forget the signature Blair Waldorf headband. Blair had a headband to match almost any outfit, and the accessory became a defining feature of her character and led to an off-screen headband trend at the time. School uniforms – like most other things – were made cool by Blair Waldorf.