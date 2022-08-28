Marquette upsets Kentucky No. 11 in dramatic fashion – Marquette Wire

Inside an air-conditioned University of Kentucky Memorial Stadium, the Marquette Golden Eagles came out hot on their way to an upset win over No. 11 Kentucky (25-21, 25-22, 18 -25, 16-25, 15-12) to open the season on Friday evening.

The upset win continues Marquette’s streak of winning their season opener to 11 straight wins, including nine under head coach Ryan Theis.

Additionally, this is only the second time the Golden Eagles have defeated the Wildcats in program history.

FLY HIGH, EAGLES! Marquette scores a big win on Day 1, upsetting No. 11 Kentucky, 3-2 (25-21, 25-22, 18-25, 16-25, 15-12), at Lexington.#NCAAWVB X @MarquetteVBpic.twitter.com/jHlMwPB9su NCAA Women’s Volleyball (@NCAAVolleyball) August 27, 2022

Marquette started the first set with a 5-2 lead behind a 4-0 run. The Wildcats then fought back to tie the set at 10 before the Golden Eagles responded with another extended run. Sophomore midfielder Hattie Bray had a solo block to give Marquette a 17-13 lead forcing a Kentucky timeout.

A big block down the middle by Hattie Bray in her first career game, forcing a Kentucky timeout. #WeAreMarquette pic.twitter.com/FL2X7T0Duj Marquette Volleyball (@MarquetteVB) August 26, 2022

The timeout slowed Marquette’s momentum as Kentucky went into a 5-1 run to tie the set at 18. Marquette then closed the set by edging out Kentucky 7-3 to win the set 25-21. In the set, the Golden Eagle hit .306 while the Wildcats hit .152.

The Wildcats held several four-point leads in the second set and led 18-14 before the Golden Eagles responded with a series of runs scored. The most important of those runs, for Marquette, came from the last three points to win the set 25-22. Marquette hit .361 in the set and Kentucky hit .286.

After falling into an early deficit, Kentucky came out in the third set with an 11-6 lead, which forced Theis to call a timeout.

Coming out of timeout, the Wildcats continued to keep their foot on the gas as they took their biggest lead of the game, 17-10.

Freshman outside hitter Natalie Ring saw her first action as a Golden Eagle and provided a spark with two kills on a 4-0 Marquette run to make it 18-15.

Rookie Natalie Ring makes her first appearance of the game in the third and responds with back-to-back eliminations. MU draw it at 18-17 and UK call TO. #WeAreMarquette pic.twitter.com/DIRi4gSeu8 Marquette Volleyball (@MarquetteVB) August 27, 2022

The run wouldn’t be enough as in the third set, Kentucky slowed down Marquette’s offense and won the set 25-18. Kentucky beat Marquette .559 to .355 in the set.

The fourth set would open with the first six points combined coming from errors and Kentucky leading 4-2. Shortly after, Marquette went on a 4-0 run to secure her first lead of the set, 7-5. Kentucky then responded by scoring seven of the next eight runs, building a significant lead for Marquette to come back, leading 19-10. The Wildcats won the set 25-16, forcing a fifth set. In the set, Kentucky hit .143 and Marquette hit .031, his all-set low in the game.

Heading into the final set, Kentucky had nine aces to Marquette’s zero and Kentucky had 12 service errors to Marquette’s 11. That meant Kentucky had an eight-point advantage coming from the service line.

Marquette would ultimately award no ace and had no service errors in the fifth set. The Golden Eagles were able to take an early lead before Kentucky came back with a 4-0 run. Marquette regained control on a 4-0 run to take a 9-5 lead over the Wildcats.

The Wildcats came within a point, 12-11, before the Golden Eagles called a timeout. Outside of timeout, sophomore setter Yadira Anchante mowed one down by the Kentucky blockers as they spun to try and block Bray.

Junior outside hitter Aubrey Hamilton put the nail in the coffin to seal Marquette’s upset with a kill, winning the final set 15-12.

In his first game as the Golden Eagle, Hamilton led the way with 18 kills, seven digs and two blocks in total. Sophomore setter Ella Foti was the only other player with double-digit wins at 12 with nine digs and five assists in her Marquette debut.

Kentucky was led by senior outside hitter Adanna Rollins, who finished with a record 26 kills and 11 digs. Second-year outside hitter Erin Lamb came off the bench for the Wildcats and finished with 18 kills.

On the night, Marquette finished hitting .288 and Kentucky hit .296.

The Golden Eagles (1-0) will be back in action Saturday when they take on Ohio at 3 p.m. CST in Lexington, Kentucky. It will air on ESPN+.

This article was written by Ben Schultz. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter @benschultz52.