On my radar: Indian designer fashion shoots in Israel

Fashion shoot of Indian designers in Israel

An Indian designer, Sahil Kochhar, was recently in Israel to present a special collection for men and women inspired by the beautiful landscapes of Israel. It was in conjunction with the Israeli Embassy in India to celebrate 30 years of diplomatic relations between Israel and India. This project was part of a campaign called Yachada, a Hebrew word meaning together. Israel’s Ambassador to India, Naor Gilon, says: “This is a one-of-a-kind project showcasing Indian designs inspired by the beautiful landscapes of our country, which we hope will open doors to future possibilities and collaborations between the peoples of Israel and India in the various fields of culture, fashion and lifestyle. Designer Sahil Kochhar told the Sunday Guardian that this collection and campaign is inspired by the diverse landscapes of Israel, incorporating the same illustrations on the garments.

Pretty Girls Don’t Ignore Frogs

Everyone must have heard the fairy tale about how a princess kissed a talking frog at her urgent request and she turned into a handsome prince charming, who told her that he had been captured by a force Maleficent. As a nature lover, you may be sad to know that species of frogs may be silently disappearing. Who knows some of them might be Prince under the control of modern evil forces. Even during the monsoon, you can no longer see the frogs and hear their tar in the urban jungles. Only on the banks of rivers, in lakes and ponds can you see them and hear their croaking.

Call for Amphibians

The Wildlife Trust of India (WTI) recently celebrated Amphibian Week. The global nature conservation community has used this week to raise awareness about the diversity of amphibians and their plight in this rapidly changing world. Amphibians are indicator species for the health of many environments, playing a key role in ecosystem functions. It is a terrifying thought that if conservation measures are not put in place and with the status quo, we could lose half of it in just a few decades. The situation is probably much worse. Indeed, 16.4% of the species are not sufficiently known even to make an assessment and are classified as Data Deficient. Many of these enigmatic species may be silently disappearing. If we act now, WTI told the Sunday Guardian, there is hope to halt and reverse this alarming decline. WTI initiated the Amphibian Recovery Project with the goal of conserving and returning at least five endangered amphibian species to the Western Ghats, a biodiversity hotspot. These are the Anaimalai Flying Frog, Resplendent Shrub Frog, Meowing Night Frog, Deccan Night Frog, and Kadalar Swamp Frog. Currently, WTI said, we are identifying and mitigating threats to frog habitats, establishing frog-friendly areas, and organizing campaigns to engage communities. To achieve sustainable and long-term conservation action, we are planning to establish a conservation center in Munnar, a hill station in Kerala, to train wildlife science graduates in amphibian ecology, amphibian monitoring and execution of conservation plans. If nature lovers wish to support our work, please donate, this will also give them tax benefits. Otherwise, you won’t hear frogs croaking, even in the rainy season.

Money frog and wealth

In many Chinese restaurants, and in some homes as well, you may have seen a large decorative frog, made of metal or semi-precious jade, with a coin in its mouth just inside the entrance, placed on a table facing people entering. These are called Fortune Frogs which play a prominent role in the ancient Chinese art of Feng Shui (a parallel to the Indian art of Vastu Kala). A money frog with a coin in its mouth symbolizes wealth and prosperity and when used in your home or business it is believed to bring money and good fortune. Putting a makeshift frog in the wrong place could be disastrous according to belief.

Football to mark 75 years of independence

The Modi government has decided to hold a major inter-ministerial football tournament in October as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. Applications from ministries were solicited to recruit their teams. Defense Services, Paramilitary and Police personnel will not be allowed to participate as they have professional players. Surprisingly, PSUs and similar autonomous bodies have also been kept out of tournaments.

Social Media Course for Tribal Schools Faculty

The Ministry of Tribal Affairs gave a crash course in social media on Thursday to principals and faculty members of 378 Eklavya schools across the country. The schools have a lakh of students from tribal communities. In a virtual workshop, teachers from these schools learned how to use Twitter, among other social media platforms, to connect with the world on topics and issues that are important to them. They were encouraged to use social media platforms such as Facebook, to have better social reach as well as global content.