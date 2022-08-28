My Honest Review of OffCourt Performance Body Sprays

Even though we often try to avoid it, sweat and body odor do happen. The question then becomes: how can we manage it effectively and avoid smelling bad in public while keeping potentially harmful ingredients off our skin? The OffCourt team insist they have the solution that checks all the boxes and controls that pesky body odor.

I recently had the opportunity to try the new collection of body sprays from OffCourts on my own body. The three body sprays come in different scents that all smell good from the can. Below I’ll explain how they actually smell on my body, if I get any complaints about my body odor when using these sprays, and what else you can expect if you try them. OffCourts body sprays on your own body.

What’s wrong with OffCourt?

According to OffCourt, we create fuel for post-sweat skin. It’s not that complicated: we make premium products for active men who sweat and shower frequently. OffCourt currently offers Performance Body Spray in four scents, as well as a bar soap and facial moisturizer, and they are working on other skincare and grooming products that they plan to release soon.

Today we were focusing on OffCourts signature Performance body sprays. They claim these body sprays work much better than the stick deodorants that many of us use most often, and they claim that these body sprays provide premium cologne scents and odor control from first order at unbeatable prices. We put these claims to the test.

How do these products work on our skin?

After your bath or shower, spray some OffCourt under your arms and anywhere you tend to produce body odor. They are designed as body sprays that allow the body to sweat normally without giving off a torrent of unpleasant body odor. They are also developed to work as a deodorant and light cologne that will follow you wherever you go.

OffCourt currently offers four flavors of Performance Body Spray: Fig Leaves + White Musk, Fresh Citron + Driftwood, Coconut Water + Sandalwood, as well as a limited edition Perfume Citrus + Sweden it is a collaboration with the Dogpound Gym. Each scent can be purchased separately, and OffCourt offers a three-pack of Fig Leaf + White Musk, Fresh Lemon + Driftwood, and Coconut Water + Sandalwood. Today, let’s review the three scents that come in the package.

What are the characteristics of the OffCourt body spray?

If you’re curious about what these products are and what’s in them, here are all the essential details:

All body spray ingredients include denatured alcohol, tetrafluoroethane, dicaprylyl ether, propanediol, zinc ricinoleate, ethylhexylglycerin, xylityl sesquicaprylate, triethanolamine, dipropylene glycol, ethylhexylglycerin, octenidine HCl, lactic acid and propylene glycol.

Fresh lemon + driftwood also includes scents from Italian Lemon, Green Apple, Pink Grapefruit, Tangerine, Sea Breeze, Green Violet Leaves, Anise, Cardamom, Cedarwood, Rosewood, sandalwood, patchouli and white musk.

Fig Leaves + White Musk also includes fragrances from bergamot, lime, italian fig leaves, cardamom, green figs, violet leaves, rosewood, cedar, vetiver and white musk.

Coconut water + sandalwood also includes scents from bergamot, meyer lemon, black pepper, coconut water, geranium, cardamom, cedarwood, sandalwood and patchouli.

Although all of these body sprays are safe for humans, they are flammable, so please do not use them on your eyes, puncture spray cans, or store them at temperatures above 120 degrees Fahrenheit or 48 degrees Celsius.

Orders over $25 ship at no additional cost. Due to the nature of these products, they cannot offer refunds, but they will offer substitutes if your products arrive damaged and/or if you receive the wrong items.

What do I like about OffCourt Performance body sprays?

They smell good! OffCourts body sprays really smell like the specialty perfumes we usually find in high end beauty boutiques and department stores, but

They are (much more) affordable! Although OffCourts Performance body sprays cost more than most drugstore deodorants, their prices are comparable to other high end deodorants and they cost significantly less than those ultra high end perfumes and body sprays while still offering scents and sensations of similar quality.

They provide excellent results. Even after several hours of outdoor activities, I still had no disgusting smell. Even when I sweated through a storm, these body sprays kept me smelling great while making my skin feel comfortable (after the first few seconds of sting after application).

They are incredibly easy to use. Just spray and go. They’re great for travel and for those busy days when you can use a strong deodorant and skip the elaborate prepping routine.

They offer generous portions. These lasted me a while, so you get what you pay for. Especially if you use them primarily as a deodorant for your armpits, one spray can should last you several weeks.

They are more than practical enough for travelling. Even though OffCourt provides enough body spray in a box to last a long time, the box is compact enough to slip into a briefcase, duffel bag, checked luggage, or wherever you need it.

What don’t I like about OffCourt Performance body sprays?

They sting! Unfortunately, I felt a sharp tingling sensation after spraying one of the Performance Body Sprays on myself. The tingling sensation usually wears off nicely within a minute, but the first few seconds of the body spray on your skin may not be so pleasant.

Their grooming offerings are still limited. While I completely understand why a small start-up like OffCourt doesn’t currently offer a lot of additional deodorants and grooming products, I wanted to note it here so no one is surprised by what they find (and don’t find ) on the website.

OffCourt Performance Body Spray FAQ

If you have other questions, we have other answers.

How do they feel?

Again, I felt a burning sensation within the first minute after spraying it on my body. The sting was especially noticeable in areas where I had recently shaved. However, after that first minute, the sting was gone. For the rest of the day, I felt great and had nothing to complain about.

Do OffCourts body sprays meet clean beauty standards?

From everything I have seen and felt, my answer is: Yes. They don’t use parabens, sulfates, phthalates, or hundreds of other ingredients that are banned in places like the European Union (EU) with stricter consumer safety laws than the United States. They also use an environmentally friendly, zero-VOC (as in, non-volatile organic compounds) propellant in their body sprays.

Where are OffCourt products made?

OffCourt formulates and manufactures all of its products in the USA

Are OffCourt products tested on animals?

Nope! They are verified as 100% cruelty-free.

Is OffCourts packaging sustainable?

The aluminum they use for the body sprays is completely recyclable, you just need to remove the plastic cap and the plastic actuator. Plus, the envelopes they use are made from fully recyclable paper.

What are OffCourts return and warranty policies?

Again, they cannot offer refunds for body sprays. But if any of the body sprays you ordered arrive damaged, or if the specific body sprays you ordered are not the items that show up, contact them and they will provide you with a suitable replacement.

Should you buy OffCourt Performance body sprays?

Short answer: Probably, yes.

Long answer: Unless you have very sensitive skin that requires very mild deodorants with minimal or no scent, you’ll probably like what OffCourt has to offer.

OffCourt Performance body sprays work well enough to prevent the buildup of unpleasant body odor without removing the sweat our bodies need to release. They even have scents that work well in almost any outdoor or indoor setting, but these body sprays cost a lot less than comparable products you find in high-end boutiques and department stores.

If you need more help developing better grooming habits, please check out our review of Dr. Tusk’s grooming products, our list of great shampoos for beautiful hair, and our guide to the best fair trade grooming items for ethical personal care. We’re glad you’re with us on your grooming journey, and we wish you nothing but the best as you find the best ways to take better care of yourself.

