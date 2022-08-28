NCAA Tour ends in a learning experience for TMU men’s basketball

Reading time: 3 minutes

By Armen Zargarian

In a highly anticipated battle between the National College Athletic Associations (NCAA) Oregon Ducks and U Sports Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) men’s basketball teams, the Ducks defeated TMU 108-76 Friday night at Mattamy Athletic Center ( Mac).

TMU gave up several offensive rebounds in the opening minutes, which led to layups for KelEl Ware and a thunderous dunk from Montreal’s Quincy Guerrier. Senior assistant coach Jeremie Kayeye called a time out less than two minutes into the game.

The magnitude of the game was affecting our guys, Kayeye said. I told these guys they’re facing a team that should win, all you have to do is show up right now or else they’ll bury you.

Carleton transfer Simon Chamberlain settled TMU’s offense with a three-point shot in half transition. Chamberlain finished with 15 points on over 50% shooting.

Several times last year he was eager to come on the field, but he was always active in the guys’ ears, giving advice and pointers, second-year forward Aaron Rrooms said of the presence of the guys. Chamberlains in the field. Just having his Carleton experience is a big thing, bringing that winning mentality.

Oregon consistently handed the ball to seven-footer Ware, who seemed out of control and finished with a game-high 26 points on 12-17 shooting.

Rrooms took control of the offense with a transition dunk late in the first quarter. He followed that up with a three-pointer, a trip to the free-throw line, and then another unassisted long-range bucket.

Rrooms scored 12 of TMU’s 21 points in the quarter. The sophomore star finished the night with a team-high 22 points and eight rebounds.

Whatever I have to do for the team, if we seem to be in a scoring drought, I will try to make a spark, find my spots, try to move the team forward, Rrooms said.

Although TMU’s offense remained strong, they were unable to counter Oregon’s game plan to score inside at every opportunity. The second quarter started much like the first, with the Ducks dominating inside the key.

It’s definitely frustrating but I take it as motivation, I take it as a challenge,” Rooms said. Games are battles, and battles are neither won nor lost until the final buzzer.

The 7:25 mark in the second quarter marked the first time in the game that TMU’s defense forced Oregon to take an outside shot, which was a contested three-pointer from Keesawn Barthelemy that landed short of the basket.

Both teams showed off their offensive prowess and traded baskets for the remainder of the half. The Ducks finished the first half shooting nearly 67% from the field and took a 56-39 lead at the break. TMU needed to rack up several defensive stops to build a run in the third quarter.

The half ended on a frustrating note for TMU as they allowed a back cut leading to a layup and stalled on offense with too many one-on-ones and dribbling.

It’s a great learning opportunity for us. Me being the playmaker, I have to learn to balance when to score, when to facilitate, where I can be more aggressive. I feel like I could have done a better job with that tonight,” said guard Ankit Choudhary.

Besides Rrooms’ team-leading performances, Chamberlain continued to be extremely reliable for TMU on Friday night, scoring with quick-release threes and pull-up jumpers.

I love playing with Simon, Choudhary said. He helps a lot with our spacing, works very hard and is a very smart basketball player. I really believe that every time he shoots the ball, he goes in.

A mid-range jump shot by center Lincoln Rosebush, followed by defensive stance and a bucket from Rrooms cut Oregons leads to seven points early in the third quarter. It was the closest TMU from the first stint of the game.

The home side followed that up by forcing a shot clock violation with four minutes left in the frame, drawing long applause from the crowd. But the Ducks fought back, getting several defensive saves themselves and effectively punishing TMU in transition.

It’s a process of running out of gas, it’s not an excuse but it’s the fact that for a lot of these guys it’s the first time, Kayeye said.

A misguided fence from Rosebush gave the Ducks three free throws to end the quarter and gave them an 84-60 lead in the fourth quarter.

TMU showed no giving up, starting the final frame with all-court pressure and not settling for any jumps. However, Ware and his unearthly stature surpassed TMU, with a comeback that wasn’t meant to be.

Over the next two weeks and our training camp starting Sept. 12, we were going to have time to iron out those issues,” Kayeye said. This group of guys might not have the habits of a championship team but they’re up for it last year we figured that out around February this year I think it’ll be a lot more early.

NEXT: TMU returns to the field on October 1 for a preseason game against Bishops University at the MAC. Tipping is set at 4 p.m.

