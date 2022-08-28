From Lady Gaga’s Meat Dress to a Royal Tribute, 7 of the VMAs’ Most Unforgettable Moments





The annual MTV Video Music Awards, one of pop culture’s biggest nights, come back on sunday. Since its inception in 1984, the series has had a slew of iconic moments that have left people talking about it for years. This year’s award ceremony, to be held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, should be no different. Nicki Minaj, LL Cool J and Jack Harlow will host. Let’s take a look back at some of the most memorable moments from the VMAs. Conor McGregor and Machine Gun Kelly have a fiery red carpet showdown Conor McGregor held back by multiple people on the VMAs red carpet. Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2021

At last year’s VMAs, a heated exchange on the red carpet between Conor McGregor and Machine Gun Kelly broke before the show even started. Afterward, McGregor described the interaction as “absolutely nothing.” “Nothing happened with me, I only fight real fighters, people who actually fight, you know what I mean,” he said backstage on “Entertainment Tonight.” “I definitely don’t fight little vanilla rappers. I don’t even know the guy. I don’t know anything about him except he’s with Megan Fox.” Singer Lady Gaga poses in the press room during the MTV Video Music Awards in her meat dress on September 12, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images) Lady Gaga made headlines at the 2010 VMAs. Not just because she won multiple awards, but because of what she wore: an outfit made of raw meat in hopes of shedding light on the military . “don’t ask, don’t say anything” Politics. “What I was really trying to say is dead meat is dead meat,” she told CNN’s Anderson Cooper in 2011. his country is the same. You are not gay and dead, straight and dead. You are dead. Kanye West announces his presidential candidacy LOS ANGELES, CA – AUGUST 30: Recording artist Kanye West accepts the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award onstage during the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on August 30, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/MTV1415/FilmMagic) Kanye West, who performs as Ye, took to the stage at the 2015 awards show to accept the Video Vanguard Award, while declaring a candidacy for the presidency in 2020. It was a moment that spawned memes and t-shirts, and even led to the artist officially adding his name to the ballot. In the end it ended in him concede the race in 2020but still looking for a place for a future race. Nicki Minaj’s replacement dancer bitten by a snake Nicki Minaj in “Anaconda” music video Nicki Minaj/Cash Money

Nicki Minaj’s Anaconda was a smash hit in 2014, but what dominated the headlines heading into the VMAs show was what happened at a dress rehearsal. During a rehearsalan auxiliary dancer had been taken to hospital after being bitten by a six-foot boa constrictor named Rocky. Beyoncé dominates the 2016 VMAs Beyoncé attends the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on August 28, 2016 in New York City. Getty

Picking up eight awards wasn’t enough for Queen B, so it’s no surprise that she stop the 2016 VMAs with a stunning performance from her visual album “Lemonade”. Taylor Swift challenges the Trump administration NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 26: Taylor Swift accepts the ‘Video of the Year Award’ onstage during the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/VMN19/Getty Images for MTV) Dimitrios Kambouris/VMN19

In 2019, Taylor Swift has taken a political turn when she decided to call out the Trump administration for failing to respond to a petition that urged lawmakers to pass a bill that would protect LGBTQ rights. The VMAs dedicate the entire show to Chadwick Boseman SANTA MONICA, CA – MARCH 03: Actor Chadwick Boseman attends the 2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards on March 3, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Chadwick Boseman, star of ‘Black Panther’ died on August 28, 2020, a few days before the VMAs. His death, following a battle with cancer, was a shock to millions around the world, and the show announcement when it opened it would be dedicated to the iconic actor. “He’s a true hero, not just on screen, but in everything he’s done. His impact is everlasting,” VMAs host Keke Palmer said. New trends Tre’Vaughn Howard Tre’Vaughn Howard is a producer and reporter for CBS News, specializing in international and cultural stories.

