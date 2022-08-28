Margot Robbie dresses up as Mystique in stunning image





Fans can’t wait for the X-Men to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and now we have our first look at what Margot Robbie could look like as Mystique. Throughout her career, Margot Robbie has taken on many roles; however, there is one role that has long eluded him: a role in a Marvel superhero movie. It’s honestly baffling how Marvel never got around to getting Robbie an offer, resulting in her joining the DC Extended Universe instead as Harley Quinn. Robbie has been a staple of the DCEU for years, but with the franchise’s future shrouded in uncertainty, the rumor mill has begun to swirl with growing speculation that Robbie may be jumping ship to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While it’s unclear if Robbie is actually considering making the jump from the DCEU to the MCU, fans have vocally expressed interest in seeing Robbie play one of the X-Men’s most iconic villains. And thanks to a talented artist, we now have an idea of ​​what Robbie could look like in the MCU if he were asked to join the ranks of the X-Men. What Margot Robbie Could Look Like As Mystique In The MCU Knowing that the X-Men are preparing to make their debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, many artists have found inspiration in fan castings, including digital artist cap.ironwidowwhich has now given fans the first chance to see what Theron could look like as Mystique in the MCU. In jaw-dropping concept art, cap.ironwidow transforms Robbie into Mystique with the character’s signature blue skin and signature red hair in a truly camera-ready look! What we love even more is that the artist has incorporated Mystique’s iconic look, including her well-known costume, and even incorporates the iconic skull belt often featured in the comics. The art makes a major argument as to why Marvel should consider Robbie for the role of Mystique as she embodies the character perfectly in fan concept art! Will Margot Robbie join the MCU as Mystique? Currently, Marvel hasn’t confirmed any X-Men casting news, leaving fans in a phase of uncertainty, so it’s unclear if Margot Robbie will be joining the MCU as Mystique or any other Marvel character d ‘somewhere else. Although Marvel hasn’t made any announcements regarding plans for the X-Men, a new Giant Freakin Robot rumor suggests that Marvel might be trying to lure Robbie away from DC by offering him a key role in the MCU! According to the new rumor, Robbie is “in final talks for one of the biggest roles in cinematic narrative” which the site says could come from the X-Men franchise. As the brand previously reportedRobbie is a fan of the X-Men franchise and has expressed interest in a role in the franchise when the time comes for the heroes to enter the MCU. Now, it’s important to note that reports from Giant Freakin Robot haven’t always been the most reliable source, so it’s important to take the information with a grain of salt as nothing has been confirmed. Still, it’s fun to think of Robbie jumping from the DCEU to the MCU, and she’d certainly be perfect for any number of X-Men characters, whether it’s Mystique, Emma Snow, or another iconic franchise character. Would you like to see Margot Robbie join the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Do you think Robbie would make a good Mystic? Let us know in the comments below!

