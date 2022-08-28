Bad Bunny Styles Ugly Slides And Black Pants At Carbone In New York E! News UK





Ahead of his performance at the VMAs, Bad Bunny went to dinner at Carbone in New York on Friday. The Puerto Rican rapper took to the streets in a lightweight, all-black ensemble and polarizing shoes. Bunny disguised her face behind chunky black sunglasses, a gray and pink satin scarf to keep it private. However, singer Me Porto Bonito wore a black oversized crew neck and wide pleated pants to match. Bunny added bling to her look by wearing sparkling diamond necklaces and pearls in her black hair. The laid-back vibes are maintained by the Bullet Train. He wore chunky beige Yeezy slides with white socks. The distinct shoe is certainly controversial for its looks, dividing many. The slides are comfortable and give Bunny plenty of support as he goes wild on the streets. Big Apple. Similar

Bad Bunny eats at Carbone in preparation for the August 27, 2022 VMAs. CREDIT: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com Ugly slides are marked by wide straps and thick construction, often prioritizing comfort and foot support over popular trends that don’t emphasize practicality. Contrary to its name, uglySlides is an oddly fashionable choice of modern shoes worn by celebrities and fashion bloggers. Notable ugly slides include the ever-popular Birkenstocks and Kanye Wests Adidas Yeezy slides. Speaking of Adidas, Bunny collaborated with the global brand to create a shoe inspired by the rappers’ roots. Reggaeton singers’ new style Forum Buckle Low features a multi-colored leather upper, padded heel counters and trim. The pair’s signature buckled straps, flat soles and opaque rubber outsoles complete its silhouette. The new Blue Tint colorway features many light and tonal shades of blue, directly inspired by both the open, inviting summer skies of Puerto Rico and the open-minded nature of Bad Bunny, as seen in its campaign featuring starring the rapper. The sneakers will be available worldwide on August 27, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. and priced at $160

Bad Bunny eats at Carbone in preparation for the August 27, 2022 VMAs. CREDIT: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com PHOTOS – Click through the gallery for first glimpses of the Adidas collaboration with Gucci

