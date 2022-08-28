Clothes That Work accepts a wide variety of clothing and accessories

August 27I often get calls from readers who would like to donate clothing to “Clothes That Work” but aren’t sure what types of clothing the organization will accept.

The local non-profit organization was founded in 1998 by 13 women to provide interview and work-friendly clothing to women transitioning from public support to employment. Twenty-four years later, CTW’s mission has expanded to include independent women, men and teens.

What has also expanded over the years is the type of clothing that is appreciated. While it’s true that work-appropriate clothing and accessories are always needed, there’s now a nice boutique that sells high-end casual and dressy clothes to the public. It’s a great place to find treasures and the prices can’t be beat. Funds raised from in-store sales will help equip someone heading for an interview or a new job.

“Most of us don’t really think about it, but the biggest hurdle to employment can often be proper interview attire and people skills. It only takes seven seconds to make a good impression on an employer. potential.” says executive director Cindy Garner. Job seekers come to CTW through a network of community partners and receive one-on-one appointments with a qualified volunteer coach. The CTW coach helps clients choose appropriate attire for the interview and offers tips on how to make a positive first impression. All clothing services are free for the job seeker. To date, CTW has helped more than 37,000 people break down professional image barriers and build confidence in their job search and career success.

In addition to providing interview-friendly clothing, CTW conducts educational programs as part of its Workforce Education Initiative (WEI). Educational programs include a series of courses and workshops designed to equip job seekers and new hires with the knowledge and skills that lead to continued career success. Workshop topics include creating a positive first impression, proper business attire, effective communication techniques, conflict resolution in the workplace, and how to build professional relationships.

WEI has delivered more than 375 courses and workshops to more than 7,000 people since the program launched in 2017. “The success of the Workforce Education Initiative has shown us the need to expand our services beyond the boundaries of the Montgomery County Employment Center,” says Garner. “Our new mobile outreach program is currently in development, slated for launch in Q1 2023 in honor of our 25th anniversary. The mobile outreach program will allow us to increase the impact of the mission of our organization, improving customer access to our workforce apparel and education services.”

Clothing donation needs for Customers

Clothes That Work relies on the generous donations of others to provide our clients with outfits suitable for interviews and work. They accept donations for a wide variety of sizes and industries, but ask that the items: be clean, be in good to excellent condition, suitable for the workplace, and be less than five years old. Women’s dress shoes and casual shoes, especially sizes 9-13 Women’s clothing plus sizes, sizes 18 and up Steel-toed work boots for men and women Men’s suits Men’s dress and casual pants, especially sizes 26 to 33 Mens white, cream, blue and gray dress shirts, especially in sizes 18 and up Mens dress shoes Mens dress socks in blue, black and gray Mens belts, sizes S (36-40), M (42-46), L (48-52) Brand new (boxed) men’s undershirts, briefs and briefs in sizes S to 3X Personal travel toiletries

The Boutique may use these items: Trendy men’s and women’s clothing from designer brands. Handbags Shoes Jewelry Scarves

Clothes That Work accepts clothing donations by appointment from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. The main office and the Boutique are located at 1133 So. Edwin C Moses Blvd., Suite #392, Dayton, OH 45417. Free parking is available in one of the marked parking spots at the store entrance.

Satellite drop-off locations include: Abbey Credit Union, 800 Falls Creek Dr., Vandalia; Abbey Credit Union, 891 W. Market St., Troy; Greater Dayton Jewish Community Center, 525 Versailles Drive, Centerville (by appointment only); and Oakwood Florist, 2313 Far Hills Ave., Oakwood.

To schedule a visit by appointment: https://www.clothesthatwork.org/appointments. Call 937-222-3778 if you have any questions.

Other ways to help: Shop at The Boutique! Shopping hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday Thursday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, and 9 a.m. to noon the second Saturday of each month. Host a private shopping party for your friends, organization or club. If you have any questions, contact Suzy Harris, Operations Manager at 937-222-3778, ext. 170. Become a volunteer. The organization needs volunteers for the positions of customer guides, workshop facilitators, inventory managers and store salespersons. Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer can visit https://www.clothesthatwork.org/get-involved/ or call Suzy Harris, Operations Manager, at 937-222-3778, ext. 170.

