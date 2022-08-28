Nerunerune DIY Candy Make Wine Flavor For Adults, Collaborate With International Fashion Magazine





Recently in Japan, there is a trend in which products loved mainly by children come out with limited versions aimed at adults. For example, for several years now, Japanese children’s favorite popsicle brand, GariGarikun, has had a (otona no| literally “adult” series) featuringmore complex or refined“adult” tastes. We also saw how Pocky released adult versions of their popular chocolate candies.champagne flavoror made to beaccompanied by whiskeyor wine. While GariGarikun and Pocky are often enjoyed by adults as well, some products are almost exclusively enjoyed by children. For example, the children’s DIY candy brand Nerunerune. As an “educational candy” sold by Kracie Holdings Ltd, Nerunerune has been around since 1986, delighting children with its fun DIY style where you add water to different powders to create chewy or creamy textures and color changes , sometimes with molds and tools. provided you create various shapes according to a theme such as sushi or burgers. But now it looks like even Nerunerune isn’t immune to the “grown-up” limited edition trend. Nerunerune for adults Literally meaning “Adult Nerunerune”, otona no nerune runerunecontains Concord red grape juice and Chardonnay white grape juice, creating “authentic red and white grape flavor” with moderate sweetness. To this, Kracie Holdings has added its own original wine flavor. The result of considerable effort, this aroma was developed by analyzing red and white wines specifically selected by a sommelier for their compatibility with Nerunerunerune. The company also changed the texture of the candy, making it chewier and lighter than the standard type, for a more sophisticated mouthfeel. The graph above explains how the aroma of the wine was obtained. For red wine, ethyl cinnamate was isolated from a wine made from New Zealand-grown Pinot Noir grapes that was light and aromatic with berry notes. For white wine, citronellol was isolated from a wine made from Gewrztraminer grapes grown in France which has a tropical bouquet with hints of rose and lychee. Collaboration with Numro TOKYO If the wine’s sophisticated flavor isn’t enough to convince you it’s an adult product, Kracie Holdings has collaborated with international fashion magazine Numro TOKYO on a promotional video: In addition, from September 26 to October 2, the advertising visuals you see below will be displayed in the alternative youth shopping areas of Ura-Harajuku and “Cat Street” in Tokyo’s Shibuya district. If you see them, you can use the hashtag #. Product Information otona no nerune runerunewill go on sale on September 5 and will be available at supermarkets, pharmacies and convenience stores across Japan. Read more Japan grape stories. — The sandy beach meets the cerulean sea in a magnificent cheesecake prepared by a Japanese culinary creator — Diners barely realize the bounty of Japanese cafes’ breakfast set — Woman who ate over 8,500 curry buns becomes president of Japan Curry Bread Association external link





