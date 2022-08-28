UConn football drops season opener at Utah State, 31-20





UConn football opened its season in encouraging fashion, losing to Utah State but comfortably covering the 27-point gap and competitive enough to the wire. The hosts prevailed, 31-20, and a few key Huskies were injured, but Jim Mora and his team have much to be proud of in their first outing. UConn won the toss, delayed and forced a stoppage after five plays on the Aggies’ first drive. Starting quarterback TaQuan Roberson took the field for the first time, and the Huskies ran behind Nate Carter in a drive that ended with Roberson stealthing for a touchdown, making it 7-0. After a turnover at Utah State, Roberson was injured after running the ball and the practice ended with backup Zion Turner, a true freshman, throwing an interception on his first college attempt. UConn redeemed Turner by forcing a three-and-out, then Turner redeemed himself with a touchdown pass on the Huskies’ next drive to Keelan Marion. The Huskies surprised everyone in college football by taking a 14-0 lead with 1:38 left in the first quarter. Utah State came back strong, scoring three touchdowns in 11 minutes in the second quarter to take the lead and take a 24-14 halftime advantage. The third quarter was uneventful, which was a pretty solid result for a non-stop Husky team. The defense held Utah State scoreless in the second half until Logan Bonners’ third touchdown pass with six minutes left in the fourth quarter. The problem was that UConn could only muster two field goals from sophomore kicker Noe Ruelas. The second was a longest 54-yard bomb in FBS program history that would have been good from much farther and got the Huskies to a touchdown late in the fourth quarter. Nate Carter was the star du jour for UConn. The sophomore running back carried the ball 20 times for 190 yards behind an offensive line that did a great job of creating holes and tracking blocks to the next level. The passing game didn’t go so well. Roberson completed one of two attempts for 10 yards and Turner was 12 for 31 with 109 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. Utah State finished with 548 yards in 82 plays on 31 first downs. Although the defense held up well, they also gave up many pieces plays and had a few too many breakdowns. The tackle looked better than in the past but was still inconsistent. Next, the Huskies have their first home game against Central Connecticut State. They should make it easier for their opponent FCS. The match will be televised at noon on CW20/FOX61-Plus. Maybe after today UConn fans will have some confidence in the Huskies’ ability to take care of business against CCSU, and maybe even make some more noise throughout the season. .

