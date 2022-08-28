How a Vogue Editor Styles Nautical Fashion Week

Every summer for the past eight years, I’ve spent at least two glorious weeks on a small island off the coast of Maine called Northeast Harbor. Surrounded by the deep blue Atlantic Ocean and beautiful Acadia National Park, summer days are spent on the tennis courts, hiking trails or boat rides; nights are enjoyed on neighbors’ porches for cocktails, or as Mainers likes to call them, Porch Breakers. There’s something about being by the sea in the summer that, for me, gets some serious sartorial inspiration, especially when it comes to nautical fashion. From soft sailor shorts to strappy espadrille sandals and crisp linens, I like to mix maritime-inspired pieces with my usual vacation wardrobe essentials, think straw tote bags, all-over dresses. in-one and if you know me then you know will always have a crop top or two rows.

This summer, I spent my first few days in Maine working from home, which meant my after-work attire had to be up to par. On day one, I started strong with a linen halter top by Matthew Bruch paired with a plaid midi skirt. I styled the look with my pair of summer sandals, Castaers wedge espadrilles and tortoiseshell sunglasses from The Attico x Linda Farrow. I spent the evening of the second day on the quay watching the boats go by in an embroidered corset and skirt by Charo Ruiz Ibiza. And to keep with the theme, I finished the look with a trendy pair of fisherman sandals. Maine days are usually busy and very active, so after day three of work I hit the tennis courts in my tennis whites courtesy of Alo Yoga. A pair of vintage red sailor shorts were the centerpiece of my outfit on day four, small details include printed anchors on the buttons. And finally, on the fifth day, I dressed to attend a celebration of a wedding between friends with the help of Johanna Ortiz and Bottega Veneta.

Below are the five outfits inspired by nautical fashion that I wore during my week on a small island off the coast of Maine. A special place calls for a special wardrobe, after all.

Day 1

This linen halter top by Matthew Bruch is most often the centerpiece of my summer wardrobe. I’m such a fan of its flattering silhouette that I got the little top in a range of colors. This cream color is particularly suitable for summer, and for my first day in Maine, I wore it with a plaid midi skirt. Wedge espadrilles are naturally nautical and this pair from Castaer is like a dressy version of a boat shoe. I completed the look with tortoiseshell sunglasses by The Attico x Linda Farrow.

Matthew Bruch Tie Back Halter Crop Top Tory Burch Veronica Color Block Check Skirt

Castaer Carina 60 canvas wedge espadrilles The Attico + Linda Farrow Mini Marfa tortoiseshell-effect acetate rectangular sunglasses

Day 2

Charo Ruiz Ibiza is a brand that I discovered recently this summer. I love their feminine ruffle dresses and matching sets like this embroidered corset and midi skirt. For an evening spent on the dock watching the sailboats go by, I styled the look with a pair of brown fisherman sandals. I had to stay on topic, of course. To keep my things safe from the choppy waters, I stowed them in a rope shoulder bag like this one from Staud.

Charo Ruiz Ibiza Tessa Embroidered Corset Crop Top Charo Ruiz Ibiza Gina English embroidery cotton-blend midi skirt

Max Muxun Closed Toe Flat Sandals

Day 3

I hit the courts on day three in my tennis whites thanks to Alo Yoga’s Charmed tennis dress and Superga sneakers. I carried my racquet on court in a green and white tennis bag, and to play afterwards, I got cozy in a retro athletic-inspired sweater from Tory Burch. Tip: New England summers cool off considerably when the sun goes down, so be sure to pack with cashmere or two.

Tory Burch Retro Cashmere Tennis Sweater

Superga 2750 Cotu Classic Trainers Tory Burch Stripe Convertible Tennis Tote

Day 4

I really leaned into nautical fashion with these vintage 80s red sailor shorts. To keep the look fresh, I paired it with another crop top like this one from Cult Gaia. I continued the maritime moment in a pair of espadrilles similar to these embroidered sandals from Charo Ruiz Ibiza. A red Prada bag brings the whole look together.

Cult Gaia Soraya cropped cutout embellished linen-blend top A Slice of Vintage Shop red sailor shorts

Charo Ruiz Ibiza + Castaer Gea espadrilles in cotton broderie anglaise Prada Cleo brushed leather hobo bag

Day 5

The last day of my week in Maine aligned with a dear friend’s wedding celebration. Set in a botanical garden, I knew I wanted a floral dress to stay with the theme. Luckily, I found this lobster red maxi dress by Johanna Ortiz that had a flattering high neck. For shoes, I wore Bottega Venetas stretch leather sandals in a mauve brown. (If you’re wondering, these heels definitely came out for the dance part of the night.) I accessorized with gold hoop earrings from Laura Lombardi and a raffia tote like this one from Chlo.

Johanna Ortiz Shell Shadows floral-print stretch-cotton maxi dress Bottega Veneta square toe stretch sandals