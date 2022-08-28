Auburn Family Football Preseason Kickoff a ‘dress rehearsal’ for the season opener





27/08/2022 From: Jeff Shearer

AUBURN, Ala. Cedric Hall says he’s been an Auburn fan since birth. “Since the Auburn blanket wrapped around me,” said Hall, a native of New Site, Alabama, near Alexander City, who moved to Auburn 10 years ago. Hall brought his kids with him to the second annual Auburn Family Football Preseason Kickoff presented by Golden Flake on Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Before Tigers practice, the Halls joined hundreds of other Auburn fans on the East Stadium green space where they met Aubie, listened to the Auburn University marching band and watched Auburn routines. Cheerleaders and Tiger Paws. “We’re here enjoying the pre-practice festivities, trying to see what the Auburn Tigers will look like this season,” Hall said. “They loved the bouncy houses and the face painting and now they’re excited to go watch the game.” The event also included tailgate games and poster and schedule giveaways. Inside the stadium, the Tigers practiced for 14 five-minute periods, although the final period lasted considerably longer to allow more players to participate in a tackle-free scrum. Associate AD and Chief of Football Staff Brad Larondo served as the public announcer, outlining the characteristics of each practice period. “The purpose of this event is to get the fans excited for the season opener,” Larrondo said, between periods. “It also gives the players a chance to play in the stadium, the setting we’ll be in next week when we play Mercer, and have some crowd noise, put on the uniforms, a bit of dress rehearsal. “A lot of excitement for the season, five games in a row at home. We have to get (the fans) in shape from the start. It allows them to train under their belts.” Over the past three weeks, the Tigers have been preparing for the 2022 season, Auburn’s second undercoach By Bryan Hars . “There’s a really good synergy with this team right now,” Larrondo said. “They’ve been working hard in fall camp, preparing for Mercer right now. There’s a lot of guys that feel the chemistry of this team coming together. A lot of talented players. “I think now is the time to do it on the pitch against someone else. They are tired of hitting each other. There is a week left until the next game and it is a chance to enter the pitch and having a scoreboard that measures you in that moment. A really strong vibe right now.” The Hall family is part of that vibe. They’ll be back next Saturday when the Tigers host Mercer at 6:00 p.m. CT in the season opener. “We are ready. We are pumped,” said Cédric. “We are excited and ready to go.” “Very good synergy with this team at the moment.” @AuburnFootball leader @BradLarrondo is kicking off the Auburn Family Football Pre-Season (presented by @Golden_Flake) Highlights and a choice of six of @SosaKaufman One week before the opening of the season.#WarEagle pic.twitter.com/r13UH4icsA — Jeff Shearer (@jeff_shearer) August 27, 2022 Jeff Shearer is a Senior Writer at AuburnTigers.com. Follow him on Twitter: @jeff_shearer

