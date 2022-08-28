Generation Z, key target for flexible phones

Worldwide, Samsung reportedly sold around eight million foldable phones last year and is expected to double that figure in 2022, said Chris Jager, shopping expert at comparison site Finder. To put that number into perspective, overall phone sales in 2021 were around 1.5 billion. So it’s still a drop in the ocean compared to conventional handsets. Market research from Telsyte suggests that foldables accounted for around 10% of Samsung Australias smartphone sales for the second half of 2021. That would equate to around 162,000 units for half. Samsung is marketing the Flip4 to and with influencers. An obvious obstacle for most people is the price. The Flip4 starts at $1500 and the Fold4 at $2500. That’s not necessarily much more than the most premium iPhone Pro or premium Galaxy S Ultra, but combined with the unknown form factor, that can be a tough question.

You can get the phones on major carrier plans, but the absolute minimum you’ll pay for a combined Flip4 and mobile plan is $100 per month for 24 months. For the Z Fold4, it’s more like $150 per month. Another sticking point is the software; potential buyers aren’t convinced that every app will work well with unconventional screen sizes. The Galaxy Z lineup still needs a must-have app, but there are certainly glimmers of potential, Jager said. As the foldable market grows, you can expect more big developers to invest in dedicated apps. Phones have gotten better and better in review since the original Fold received lukewarm reactions in 2019, and Samsung has also been known to offer deep discounts to staff at stores like JB Hi-fi, effectively getting the new and improved devices ahead. people who are likely to recommend phones to others.

The Flip4 cover screen displays notifications or camera previews. Anisha Bhatia, senior analyst at GlobalData, said Samsung has become increasingly strong in foldables. Samsung is in its fourth generation of foldable phones, with solid improvements with each iteration and an effort to make pricing acceptable to consumers, she said. The Z Flip4 is more the same price. The Flip series has already propelled foldable phones into the mainstream scene, and [pre-order offers] will only help consumer adoption. Indeed, Samsung has once again assured strong incentives to order foldable phones in advance this year. Any pre-order before August 31 comes with a free storage upgrade (eg if you pay the price of a 128GB phone you get the 256GB model) and then there are additional incentives in every major telecom operator.

Ordering at Telstra gets customers a free Galaxy Watch 5 worth up to $649, and Optus is giving away Samsung tablets worth $529. Meanwhile, Vodafone is offering a $160 wireless charger, but also up to $700 in bonus credit if you trade in your old (but not too old) phone. Phones with foldable screens continue to whet consumer appetites in a flat smartphone market, Bhatia said, noting that the only real rival to Samsung phones was the Lenovo-made Motorola Razer, which is significantly less powerful. Apple is completely absent from this segment and the woes of Huawei’s smartphone have forced it to take a step back. Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi have barely scratched the surface of this market. With hardly any viable competitors, this category is wide open to Samsung. The company has resolved its hardware issues and is showing promise in terms of software support. It makes a good case for both trendsetters and power users, and increases the visibility of its foldable offerings. The only thing that remains to be determined is whether regular users actually find any use in folding phones. Unsurprisingly, Samsung Australia thinks they will, and that this generation of phones will be the ones that incorporate foldables.