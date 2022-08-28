Shania Twain’s Leg Stretches For Miles In Crazy Thigh-Length Dress



















Shania Twain brought her back on stage to start her last series of shows of her Let’s go to Vegas residency on Friday night – and she certainly dressed for the occasion. MORE: Shania Twain shares emotional news that has fans crying The country superstar’s legs seemed endless in an incredible stage outfit which consisted of a leopard print bodysuit, black leather boots and a sheer black dress that featured a risque thigh-high slit and a cobweb pattern. It was just one of many she donned for the concert. Loading player… WATCH: Have you seen Shania Twain’s new Netflix documentary? Along with a video of the evening’s highlights, she wrote, “Had a blast coming back to Vegas last night! Thank you to everyone who came… The outfits!! You were all wonderful! One less show… seven nights to go!! Saturday night – LET’S DO THIS!!!” MORE: Shania Twain’s secret to her incredible figure revealed MORE: Shania Twain wows in gratitude-filled throwback images Fans were quick to react, with a gushing: “GO SHANIA!!! Your appearance is everything,followed by a series of fire emojis. Another wrote: “One of the most gorgeous women on the planet, Shania, how could you not love this absolutely perfect woman. “ Someone else added: “You are so beautiful!!!” and a fourth simply commented: “Absolute queen.” The reigning Queen of Country will wrap up her shows at Planet Hollywood’s Zappos Theater after a two-year stint next month. Shania’s last shows will take place from August 26th to September 10th. Those lucky enough to get tickets will be treated to some of his greatest hits, including Man! I feel like a woman! You are always the only one and That doesn’t impress me much. The country singer looked amazing in the stage outfit Although she enjoys worldwide fame as a successful singer, Shania still has to pinch herself sometimes when she thinks about her career to date. MORE: Shania Twain’s health: ‘Very scary’ reason she didn’t act for 10 years Discuss with Official charts in October, Shania opened up about when she realized she had done it, which was after her album, The woman in me was certified Diamond in America for shipments of 10 million copies. “To say it exceeded my expectations is a huge understatement,” she said. The 1995 album first entered the Billboard country chart at number 65, but by the end of the year it was the best-selling US country album. Do you like this story? Sign up for our newsletter to get more stories like this straight to your inbox.

