4 Ways to Succeed in Y2K Fashion





New Delhi: The fashion game in Y2K (Year 2000) saw a significant move towards a maximalist style. Being almost loud with colors, textures, prints and surfaces was part of the high fashion style. Who can forget the diva – Kareena Kapoor Khan for her debut fashion choices. She stood out from all and we still count on some of her then emblematic looks. It was her, then Miley Cyrus from Hannah Montana. They are your fashion bible for Y2K fashion and now, almost two decades later, Y2K fashion is back. Leather pieces, rhinestone tops, low rise bottoms, baby t-shirts are all back in style and all major fashion brands have introduced this trend into their current catalogs, as has BoStreet. If you don’t know how to easily create such a look, Mitali Joshi, Lead Designer, BoStreet is here to help you. 1) Cropped tanks: We’ve seen the baby tee sets in almost every movie and TV show back then. Choose a cropped tank top in colors like pastel lilac or cobalt blue and team it with ripped wide leg jeans, chunky flats, a baguette and top it off with a pair of retro sunglasses. 2) Mini skirts: Mini skirts have been around forever, but they were a huge trend in the year 2000 and have grown even bigger. Both, an A-line cut or a pencil cut are great options to choose from, but for a year 2000 inspired look, opt for checks in primary colors like blue or red and pair it with high boots, a mini backpack and a top. ponytail. This look will scream Y2K. 3) Low rise bottom: We first discovered this trend in the year 2000 and boys and girls have embraced it wholeheartedly. Since then, this trend has had its ups and downs and is now back. Although the bottom size is a personal choice, it is best suited for girls with lean body shapes. Low rise jeans or wide leg bottoms with fitted tops, strappy heels and a baguette would make a perfect look for a casual day. 4) Pink: This is the trickiest of all trends. Achieving a brilliant shade is always a challenge, but we did it in the year 2000 and we can do it now too! The best way to pull off the pink look would be to style it or pair it with an extremely minimal or non-striking color. Let your rose take all the attention and be the highlight of your look and keep the rest low key throughout. A Y2K drama added to your personal everyday style is the easiest way to stay on trend this season.



