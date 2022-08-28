New Study Reveals the Most Googled Bridesmaid Dress Color for Each State





If you’re planning a wedding for 2022, you’ll want to read this. A new study by Boohoo analyzed Google Trends data to reveal the most searched bridesmaid color on Google in each state. The analysis found that gray bridesmaid dresses had the highest number of states seeking them the most, with a total of 11 states including Alaska, California, Illinois, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Florida, Michigan and New York. In Kansas, the most sought-after bridesmaid dress color is taupe, a dark shade of gray. Gray bridesmaid dresses have been a favorite of many weddings over the past few years because they are effortlessly subtle and the muted natural color allows the focus to be on the bride. There are four states looking for purple bridesmaid dresses. New Hampshire is looking for purple bridesmaid dresses only, while Indiana and Tennessee are looking for mauve, a shade of purple, and New Jersey residents are looking for the purple shade of lilac. Green bridesmaid dresses are often a staple for bridesmaids, which is why many shades of green are used for bridal party dresses. This study found that shades of green including sage, emerald and olive are the most popular colors for bridesmaid dresses in 10 states, contributing to the high ranking of green dresses. Commenting on the study, a spokesperson for Boohoo said: Finding the perfect bridesmaid dresses for your bridal team can be a mix of trial and error, and when you factor in the different looks at your bridal parties, it can be daunting to know where to start. However, using Google or social media is a sure way to find inspiration and this data offers fascinating insight into the favorite bridesmaid dress color across America, as well as the importance of traditional and current fashion trends. See the list of states below with the most searched color below. State color bridesmaid dress bridesmaid dress swatch Alabama Burgundy N / A Alaska Grey N / A Arizona Green Wise Arkansas Green emerald California Grey N / A Colorado Burgundy N / A Connecticut Green emerald Delaware Burgundy N / A Florida Grey N / A Georgia Yellow Mustard Hawaii Blue N / A Idaho Gold N / A Illinois Grey N / A Indiana Purple Mauve Iowa Orange N / A Kansas Purple Mole Kentucky Orange N / A Louisiana Pink Fuchsia Maine Green Wise Maryland Gold N / A Massachusetts Grey N / A Michigan Grey N / A Minnesota Orange Terracotta Mississippi Gold N / A Missouri Bordeaux N / A Montana Green Wise Nebraska Burgundy N / A Nevada The Peach N / A New Hampshire Purple N / A New Jersey Purple Lilac New Mexico Gold N / A New York Grey N / A North Carolina Grey N / A North Dakota Green N / A Ohio Grey N / A Oklahoma Grey N / A Oregon Burgundy N / A Pennsylvania Green olive Rhode Island Orange N / A Caroline from the south Gold N / A South Dakota Burgundy N / A Tennessee Purple Mauve Texas Orange Terracotta Utah Green Wise Vermont Green N / A Virginia Gold N / A Washington Gold N / A West Virginia Black N / A Wisconsin Green olive Wyoming Pink N / A

