Cleveland Browns offense struggles in dress rehearsal against Chicago Bears
Jacoby Brissett’s preseason debut with the Cleveland Browns started with a dropped pass from Anthony Schwartz and things didn’t improve from there. The Browns sat a number of starters, but there was no shortage of errors for an offense that had eight first downs from seven drives in the first half.
Amari Cooper, Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt, Joel Bitonio and Jack Conklin were among the players who sat out the game, but the Browns were often sloppy, making unforced errors, including dropouts and penalties.
The running game was largely ineffective and the 4.1-yard average is higher than it felt due to a 9-yard dash from D’Ernest Johnson. His other eight carries amounted to six carries for 20 yards.
Brissett finished the night 13 of 23 for 109 yards and one interception.
Anthony Schwartz will again be the target of much criticism as he not only dropped the opening pass but was unable to make several more plays. He would get a cheer from the Bronx when he caught a pass. He finished the first half with a strike on eight targets, which sparked speculation about his status in the roster.
The Browns continue to work for Schwartz because they want him to gain confidence and unlock his potential. His speed can be a game-changer and force opponents to hang back, creating more space for running play and passing underhand.
Brissett showed his arm on the second practice of the game trying to go with a deep corner. Schwartz got behind the corner and forced the safety help to try and cover the top. He couldn’t free his arm because he was unable to bring the ball back.
Unfortunately, Schwartz dropped a ball on the Browns’ hottest drive of the game, resulting in a 4th down. He was booed off the field. Cade York managed to convert a field goal from 57 yards to bring the Browns on the board. Unfortunately, the Bears scored the first 21 points of the contest.
The Browns might be willing to be patient with Schwartz, but they need a lot more than they’re getting right now.
The offense was able to capitalize on a forced sack fumble by a pair of rookies. Corner Shaun Jolly dropped the ball and Perrion Winfrey was able to recover it. The Browns were able to move the ball into York’s reach, allowing him to score a field goal from 46 yards, cutting the deficit to 21-6.
As disconcerting as the attack was in the first half, there were some positives in attack. David Njoku and Harrison Bryant showed why the Browns are confident in their tight end pairing, catching five combined passes for 49 yards. The Browns paid Njoku to be a star and Bryant is poised to have a productive year not only because of his individual development, but also because he became the second tight end, replacing Austin Hooper.
Bryant will likely be the answer to most, if not all, of the Browns’ wide receiver questions. Although they tried to get as many receiver reps as possible during the preseason, Bryant could see a lot of reps in the slot when games count.
David Bell had a great drive, catching three passes for 36 yards late in the second quarter that got the Browns moving the ball. He did a good job of finding and settling into space, able to produce a few yards after the catch after getting passes.
The Browns can say having so many starters made a significant difference, but they also have to worry about how bad things went overall.
