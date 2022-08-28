Come on, it’s good to post the rules of the old fashion Orlando Sentinel

It became a bit of a Flashback tradition in late August to ponder the fashion sayings of the past. On the one hand, for people of a certain age, the approach of Labor Day (this year on September 5) may recall the old rule banning white shoes after this traditional marker of the transition from summer. in autumn.

Also, at this time of year, even though so many years have passed since I struggled with back-to-school clothing needs, I remember the times when I did, in especially in adolescence, when my patient mother and I grappled with the weighty question of skirt length. How many centimeters off the floor should a hem be?

Would you believe that in 1953 the folks at Gallup considered this issue important enough to take a poll on it? A resulting report in the Sentinel noted that first lady Mamie Eisenhower was holding firm and maintaining her 13-inch skirt length last winter.

It seems to me that one of the legacies of the counterculture movement of the 1960s and 1970s was to blow up the whole issue of skirt length. In and out of the workplace, expectations and regulations about what and when we should wear are so much more flexible than they used to be.

Students chat between classes on the wartime Bethune-Cookman College campus in 1943. The woman at left is dressed for a National Youth Administration welding course, designed to train her to work in a factory defense. (Library of Congress)

It used to be that we had more fashion rules, some tied to ideas of seasonal relevance. Prior to my freshman year at Florida State University, then still heavily influenced by its heritage as Florida State College for Women, I received a brochure with wardrobe tips, including the warning to bring your cottons of transition in Tallahassee.

No matter how hot the weather, even in Florida one didn’t want to be caught wearing sundresses after Labor Day when the darker fall colors prevailed.

In a Florida Department of Commerce photo taken in Coconut Grove in 1959, at the dawn of the 1960s, a model wears a crisp shirt dress with gloves and pearls. This is probably what the author of the FSU pamphlet would have called a transition cotton.

The classic shirt is still a favorite in Florida designers’ collections, the notes that accompanied the photo said. The models’ gloves are white, but her shoes and Queen Elizabeth-worthy purse look dark when wearing them after Labor Day.

A model wears a shirt dress with a flamingo design woven in 1959 at the Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden in Coconut Grove. (Florida State Archives)

Year after year, the old adage of no white shoes continues to attract media attention. Even the Farmers Almanac weighed in, noting that the fashionista Coco Chanel bucked this trend in the 1920s when she officially made white a permanent staple in her wardrobe.

One theory traces the rule back to old-money snobbery in the early 20th century, when well-heeled people escaped cities in the summer and donned light-colored clothes at fashionable resorts. Along with a slew of orders on salad plates and fish forks, the non-white saying has provided old-money elites with a bulwark against upward mobility, notes writer Laura Fitzpatrick.

Eventually these upwardly mobile people adopted the maxim, and by the 1950s, as the middle class grew, the custom had calcified into an absolute rule.

While it’s hard to imagine looking fresh in August or September in a shirt dress, it’s even harder to imagine back-to-school fashion in Florida in the 1880s and 1890s, when dresses featured long sleeves and that some girls also wore stockings.

In her 1938 memoir Orlando in the Long, Long Ago and Now, Kena Fries describes a fashion trend during the pioneer era that relied on the slate pencil she used to write on the slate. of his school, the note-taking device of the time.

Older schoolgirls heated their crayons in the flame of a kerosene lamp and used them to curl their bangs before going to school, Fries recalled. Another fad in the 1880s and 1890s was to create chains of buttons.

Buttons were begged, traded, bought, and I sometimes just worry that they were simply scavenged from the clothes of older family members. A button with a stem was worth three buttons with holes, Fries wrote.

The pimple craze even appears in one of Lucy Maud Montgomerys’ Anne of Green Gables books, Anne of Ingleside, in which the narrator reports that pimple collecting had broken out everywhere… like measles.

There’s no doubt that young Kena Fries and fictional Anne of Green Gables never bothered to wear white shoes. They are not the most practical clothes. Now, even Emily Posts’ venerable etiquette guide says it’s okay to wear white after Labor Day. Don’t worry about your transition cottons either.

Joy Wallace Dickinson can be reached at [email protected], FindJoyinFlorida.comor by old-fashioned letter to Florida Flashback, c/o Dickinson, PO Box 1942, Orlando, FL 32802.