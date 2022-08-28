With the absence of Novak Djokovic, who can win the crown at Flushing Meadows?

The US Open kicks off on August 29 in the absence of three-time champion Novak Djokovic but with Daniil Medvedev, Rafael Nadal as the main contenders for the tile.

New York: Novak Djokovic will not be at the US Open. Just how he wasn’t at the Australian Open earlier in the year. His desire not to get vaccinated against the coronavirus has once again denied him the opportunity to play a major.

It’s not as dramatic as in Melbourne – with airport ground staff, courts, security officers, lawyers, Tennis Australia all involved in one way or another. This time, he kept waiting for the US government’s guidelines on foreign travelers to change, but they didn’t. So he got out.

With the three-time US Open champion not in the fray, it clears the way for others. And as Rafael Nadal has said many times, “Sport is in some ways bigger than any player. The tournament goes on. The world of tennis goes on.

Beyond the title, it is also for five men the opportunity either to keep the place of world No. 1, or to fight for it. These five men are: Daniil Medvedev, the current leader of the classification, Nadal, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Casper Ruud and Carlos Alcaraz. Unless Daniil, Tsitsipas, Alcaraz and Ruud go far, Nadal will be world number 1 on September 12.

Challenger for the title #1 – Rafael Nadal

Nadal returned to Cincinnati after a six-week hiatus with an abdominal problem. An injury that prevented him from playing the Wimbledon semi-final against Nick Kyrgios. And the physical strain on the 36-year-old’s body continues to be the big, lingering question mark over the Spaniard.

Rafa is aiming for a fifth US Open and a 23rd Grand Slam title in New York. Nineteen years after making his debut, he trains his injury-prone body in a tournament he won in 2010, 2013, 2017 and 2019, the year of his last appearance.

The Spaniard has had to sit out the US Open four times in his career and there are once again fresh doubts about his physical ability to survive a grueling two weeks. Just like they did before he won the Australian and French Opens. In Paris, he won by having his whole foot numbed by injections.

The loss to Borna Coric in Cincinnati was his first outing in six years and suggests there is an upward curve in New York again.

“I have to move on and start thinking about the energy the crowd gives me in New York,” said Nadal, who has already won two of the season’s three Grand Slams at the Australian Open and French Open. .

“It’s a very special place for me, and I love it. There were unforgettable moments there, and I’m going to do my best every day to be ready for that.

Title Challenger #2 – Daniil Medvedev

Daniil Medvedev should be very motivated to do well at the US Open. He defends 2000 ranking points, needs them to retain his world number one spot and was forced out of Wimbledon due to the banning of Russian (and Belarusian) players.

After losing in the French Open fourth round, he made the final at ‘s-Hertogenbosch and Halle – both played on grass even though Wimbledon was not a possibility. In early August, he won in Los Cabos, Mexico, for his first title of the year.

Medvedev has had a strange year amid those stoppages also coupled with injuries. He lost a two-set lead in the Australian Open final. More recently, he lost two straight-set matches where one would expect him to succeed. He came in the Montreal round of 16 against Nick Kyrgios and in the Cincinnati semifinal against Tsitsipas. So expecting him to go all the way, winning seven games in a row seems steep.

Title contender #3 – Nick Kyrgios

I didn’t think a day would come where Kyrgios would be mentioned as a Slam candidate, but here we are. From 137th in the world in February, he rose to 37th in the world with the second of Wimbledon as a highlight. Except it didn’t earn him any points because the ATP didn’t award any ranking points for Wimbledon.

Kyrgios’ rise in the charts is due to a solid series of results: title in Washington, semi-finals in Houston, Stuttgart and Halle, quarter-finals in Indian Wells and Montreal and round of 16 in Miami.

The Aussie’s formidable nine-game winning streak was upended by Hubert Hurkacz in Montreal before a jaded Kyrgios lost to Taylor Fritz in Ohio.

It remains to be seen what Kyrgios we get: one who went wild on the chair umpire in Cincinnati and lost his temper. Or the one that surprised everyone, including himself, at the All England Club.

As of the draw, Medvedev and Kyrgios are on course to meet in the fourth round. But before that, it will be an all-Australian match in the first round when Kyrgios meets his good friend and doubles partner Thanasi Kokkinakis.

Title contender #4 – Taylor Fritz

Based on what we saw at the Australian Open last year and Wimbledon this year, you have to feel Taylor Fritz. You might also be disappointed in his inability to close things. In Melbourne last year he came from two sets down to force a fifth against Djokovic but lost – even as the Serb struggled with injury. At Wimbledon, he had Nadal on the ropes, with the Spaniard barely receiving any venom on his serve and yet he blew him away.

After the loss, Nadal withdrew due to an abdomen problem and it was suggested that Fritz should play in the semi-final. But the American has firmly stated that he wants to win it for himself.

As the highest ranked American at the US Open, he has the opportunity to make things count in front of his home crowd. But recent results have not been encouraging: defeat against Dan Evans in Washington and Montreal (round of 16) and defeat against Medvedev in Cincinnati (quarter-final).

Title Challenger #5 – Carlos Alcaraz

In the group looking for their first major in New York, Alcaraz should be their leader. The Spaniard showed his abilities on the big stage last year by beating Tsitsipas in the third round. At 18, he became the youngest man to reach the quarter-finals at Flushing Meadows.

In 2022, it was a smash hit and was part of many landmark films. He made quarters for Roland Garros, beat Ruud to win in Miami, Alexander Zverev in Madrid, Pablo Carreno Busta in Barcelona and Diego Schwartzman in Rio. He also qualified for the semi-finals of Indian Wells, the final of Hamburg, Umag and the quarter-finals of Cincinnati.

But the pressure can always get the better of him – as it did in the upset first-round loss to Tommy Paul in Montreal. “All I can say about this game is that I have to train, I have to be ready to have this pressure, to have these kind of moments and to learn how to deal with it.”

Title contender #6 – Stefanos Tsitsipas

Tsitsipas is another title contender, especially after making his intentions clear by beating Medvedev in the semi-finals in Cincinnati. But he lost a day later to Coric in the final.

The fourth-seeded record at the US Open does not inspire confidence. He never made it past the third round in New York and made more headlines for his infamous 17-minute break against Andy Murray last year than his tennis.

The draw gives him a chance. The first seed in his path is Maxime Cressy, and the second-highest seed in his quarter of the table is Ruud, always more effective on clay than on hard courts.

Beware of: Ben Shelton

Ben Shelton is the new fashion of American tennis. The latest in an ongoing hunt for America’s next major contender. The last American to win a major was Andy Roddick in 2003 – coincidentally, that was also the US Open. He was also the last American player to reach a major final (Wimbledon 2009).

As a sophomore in Florida earlier this year, he won the 2022 varsity singles championship and then focused on the ATP Challenger Tour. But he caught the eye in Cincinnati by beating Ruud to advance to the third round.

The 19-year-old is giving up his last two years of eligibility at the University of Florida to accept a wildcard spot at the US Open and officially turn pro.

First-round matches to watch:

Kyrgios vs. Kokkinakis

Carréo Busta against. Thiem

Hurkacz vs. The

