26 Amazon Fashion Basics You Can Wear Summer Through Fall
Fashion basics that will carry you through fall (Photo: Buzzfeed / Amazon / HuffPost)
It’s that funny time of year when summer is winding down and fall is on the horizon (hello, cozy knits and pumpkin spice lattes) but right now it’s still kinda warm .
Nailing these transitional looks might seem a bit daunting, but it doesn’t have to be. Buying some evergreen pieces (and getting creative with how you style them) will make this interim period much easier.
We’ve rounded up a selection of on-trend Amazon fashion buys that are perfect to wear through late summer and into fall.
Amazon
This sleeveless ribbed cardigan
A sleeveless ribbed vest is a super versatile piece of clothing. It can be worn with skirts and shorts in warmer weather, and also used as a layering piece in cooler months. It is available in three colors and sizes XXS-5XL.
Get it on Amazon for 13.54 to 19.90 (depending on size)
Amazon
This polka dot wrap dress
This stunning polka dot wrap dress, available in UK sizes 10-14, will make a statement at summer garden parties or autumn gatherings.
Amazon
An oversized denim jacket
An oversized denim jacket like this can be paired with various outfits and can also be used for layering. It is available in sizes 8-22.
Amazon
A super soft sweater cardigan
Sweater vests, just like these adorable designs, are perfect for transition times, as you can wear them on their own or over a shirt. It is available in ten designs and SL sizes.
Get it on Amazon for 10.99-11.99 (depending on size)
Amazon
This cropped hoodie
This is definitely the perfect outfit for chilling out. I love the comfort of this cropped hoodie! It is available in four colors and in sizes XXS-4XL.
Get it on Amazon for 13.86 to 27.90 (depending on size)
Amazon
This knitted midi skirt
This midi knit skirt is perfect for casual or office wear depending on how you accessorize, and is available in sizes XS-6XL.
Get it from Amazon for 7.82-18.10
Amazon
This polka dot skirt
If you’re looking for something a little more appropriate for evening, this silk skirt, available in sizes XXS-5XL, is in your basket!
Amazon
This loose shirt dress
I predict you’ll love this loose shirt dress that can also be tucked into a pair of jeans in cooler weather. It is available in sizes XS to XL.
Amazon
These big hoops
They are available in gold and silver. A pair of these chunky hoop earrings will match your style, no matter the season or the outfit!
Amazon
This buttoned jumpsuit
This button up jumpsuit is super flattering and can easily make an appearance in every season. It is available in 12 colors and sizes UK 6-22.
Get it on Amazon for 28.99-32.99
Amazon
This bodysuit
In my opinion, the ultimate capsule wardrobe piece is a bodysuit like these in lightweight cotton. The material is also stretchy for extra comfort and they come in four colors and UK sizes 8-20.
Get it on Amazon for 1:80-6:70 p.m.
Amazon
This long knit dress
You can wear this long mesh dress on a summer evening or add a jacket and boots in the fall. FYI, it’s available in eight colors and in sizes XXS-5XL.
Get it on Amazon for 20.58-38.00
Amazon
These flared crochet pants
At the price of 27.22-42.90 depending on the size, they are available in sizes XXS-5XL. You’ll definitely be able to pull off these crochet flare pants every season!
Get them on Amazon for 27.22-42.90 (depending on size)
Amazon
This half-zip sweater
Personally, I would wear this half-zip sweater all year round, especially since it comes in 11 colors and sizes 6-22.
Get it on Amazon for 26.99-28.99 (depending on size and color)
Amazon
This rain jacket
A good wardrobe staple is this rain jacket. It will support you for sunny days that suddenly turn into showers and is available in UK sizes 6-26.
Get it on Amazon for 34.51-64.39
Amazon
This trench coat
Or how about the timeless silhouette of this trench coat? Available in sizes XS to 5XL, it’s wonderfully chic and so stylish.
Amazon
This smart blazer
This stylish blazer is the perfect wardrobe staple to elevate any outfit. It is available in seven colors and in UK sizes 8-22.
Get it on Amazon for 20.39-23.99
Amazon
This round neck sweater
Sometimes a comfy crew neck sweater like this is all you need. It is available in five colors and in sizes XXS-5XL
Get it on Amazon for 14.12-24.90
Amazon
These overalls
Pair these dungarees with a T-shirt or a turtleneck sweater! They are available in sizes S-XXL.
Get them on Amazon for 22.99-24.99
Amazon
This turtleneck
Speaking of turtlenecks, this one comes in a variety of colors and the ribbed texture adds some extra detail. It is available in nine colors and in sizes XS-XL.
Amazon
This oversized t-shirt
I’m not dramatizing that I would wear this oversized T-shirt every day if I could. It is available in three colors and in sizes S-XL.
Get it on Amazon for 8.99-11.99
Amazon
This classic buttoned sweater
This classic button-down sweater can be both casual and smart with its slimmer fit and flattering neckline, and is available in sizes XXS-5XL.
Amazon
This long-sleeved, round-neck t-shirt
This long sleeve crew neck tee is a wardrobe staple you’ll be wearing again next year. It is ideal to wear with jeans or to layer. It is available in seven colors and in sizes XXS-5XL.
Get it on Amazon for 6.47-12.33
Amazon
These high waisted jeans
Speaking of jeans, these high waisted jeans sit high above the ankle for a more relaxed fit. They are available in European sizes 24, 26, 27, 28 and 37.
Amazon
This long cardigan
I know it might sound *boring*, but this long cardigan is the ultimate comfortable and practical purchase. It is available in four colors and in sizes XXS-5XL.
Get it on Amazon for 15.88-34.90
Amazon
These tailored pants
These tailored pants are the perfect casual vibe, and the neutral hue means they can be paired with anything! They are available in sizes 10, 22, 24 and 26.
This article originally appeared on HuffPost United Kingdom
