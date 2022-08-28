26 Amazon Fashion Basics You Can Wear Summer Through Fall

Fashion basics that will carry you through fall (Photo: Buzzfeed / Amazon / HuffPost)

It’s that funny time of year when summer is winding down and fall is on the horizon (hello, cozy knits and pumpkin spice lattes) but right now it’s still kinda warm .

Nailing these transitional looks might seem a bit daunting, but it doesn’t have to be. Buying some evergreen pieces (and getting creative with how you style them) will make this interim period much easier.

We’ve rounded up a selection of on-trend Amazon fashion buys that are perfect to wear through late summer and into fall.

This sleeveless ribbed cardigan

A sleeveless ribbed vest is a super versatile piece of clothing. It can be worn with skirts and shorts in warmer weather, and also used as a layering piece in cooler months. It is available in three colors and sizes XXS-5XL.

Get it on Amazon for 13.54 to 19.90 (depending on size)

This polka dot wrap dress

This stunning polka dot wrap dress, available in UK sizes 10-14, will make a statement at summer garden parties or autumn gatherings.

Get it from Amazon for 35

An oversized denim jacket

An oversized denim jacket like this can be paired with various outfits and can also be used for layering. It is available in sizes 8-22.

Get it on Amazon for 28.99

A super soft sweater cardigan

Sweater vests, just like these adorable designs, are perfect for transition times, as you can wear them on their own or over a shirt. It is available in ten designs and SL sizes.

Get it on Amazon for 10.99-11.99 (depending on size)

This cropped hoodie

This is definitely the perfect outfit for chilling out. I love the comfort of this cropped hoodie! It is available in four colors and in sizes XXS-4XL.

Get it on Amazon for 13.86 to 27.90 (depending on size)

This knitted midi skirt

This midi knit skirt is perfect for casual or office wear depending on how you accessorize, and is available in sizes XS-6XL.

Get it from Amazon for 7.82-18.10

This polka dot skirt

If you’re looking for something a little more appropriate for evening, this silk skirt, available in sizes XXS-5XL, is in your basket!

Get it on Amazon for 34.90

This loose shirt dress

I predict you’ll love this loose shirt dress that can also be tucked into a pair of jeans in cooler weather. It is available in sizes XS to XL.

Get it on Amazon for 26.99

These big hoops

They are available in gold and silver. A pair of these chunky hoop earrings will match your style, no matter the season or the outfit!

Get them on Amazon for 10.99

This buttoned jumpsuit

This button up jumpsuit is super flattering and can easily make an appearance in every season. It is available in 12 colors and sizes UK 6-22.

Get it on Amazon for 28.99-32.99

This bodysuit

In my opinion, the ultimate capsule wardrobe piece is a bodysuit like these in lightweight cotton. The material is also stretchy for extra comfort and they come in four colors and UK sizes 8-20.

Get it on Amazon for 1:80-6:70 p.m.

This long knit dress

You can wear this long mesh dress on a summer evening or add a jacket and boots in the fall. FYI, it’s available in eight colors and in sizes XXS-5XL.

Get it on Amazon for 20.58-38.00

These flared crochet pants

At the price of 27.22-42.90 depending on the size, they are available in sizes XXS-5XL. You’ll definitely be able to pull off these crochet flare pants every season!

Get them on Amazon for 27.22-42.90 (depending on size)

This half-zip sweater

Personally, I would wear this half-zip sweater all year round, especially since it comes in 11 colors and sizes 6-22.

Get it on Amazon for 26.99-28.99 (depending on size and color)

This rain jacket

A good wardrobe staple is this rain jacket. It will support you for sunny days that suddenly turn into showers and is available in UK sizes 6-26.

Get it on Amazon for 34.51-64.39

This trench coat

Or how about the timeless silhouette of this trench coat? Available in sizes XS to 5XL, it’s wonderfully chic and so stylish.

Get it on Amazon for 69.90

This smart blazer

This stylish blazer is the perfect wardrobe staple to elevate any outfit. It is available in seven colors and in UK sizes 8-22.

Get it on Amazon for 20.39-23.99

This round neck sweater

Sometimes a comfy crew neck sweater like this is all you need. It is available in five colors and in sizes XXS-5XL

Get it on Amazon for 14.12-24.90

These overalls

Pair these dungarees with a T-shirt or a turtleneck sweater! They are available in sizes S-XXL.

Get them on Amazon for 22.99-24.99

This turtleneck

Speaking of turtlenecks, this one comes in a variety of colors and the ribbed texture adds some extra detail. It is available in nine colors and in sizes XS-XL.

Get it on Amazon for 14.99

This oversized t-shirt

I’m not dramatizing that I would wear this oversized T-shirt every day if I could. It is available in three colors and in sizes S-XL.

Get it on Amazon for 8.99-11.99

This classic buttoned sweater

This classic button-down sweater can be both casual and smart with its slimmer fit and flattering neckline, and is available in sizes XXS-5XL.

Get it on Amazon for 34.90

This long-sleeved, round-neck t-shirt

This long sleeve crew neck tee is a wardrobe staple you’ll be wearing again next year. It is ideal to wear with jeans or to layer. It is available in seven colors and in sizes XXS-5XL.

Get it on Amazon for 6.47-12.33

These high waisted jeans

Speaking of jeans, these high waisted jeans sit high above the ankle for a more relaxed fit. They are available in European sizes 24, 26, 27, 28 and 37.

Get them on Amazon for 44.90

This long cardigan

I know it might sound *boring*, but this long cardigan is the ultimate comfortable and practical purchase. It is available in four colors and in sizes XXS-5XL.

Get it on Amazon for 15.88-34.90

These tailored pants

These tailored pants are the perfect casual vibe, and the neutral hue means they can be paired with anything! They are available in sizes 10, 22, 24 and 26.

Get them on Amazon for 32.99

This article originally appeared on HuffPost United Kingdom and has been updated.

