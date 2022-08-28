Fashion
Wild scenes from France’s big day at the world championships in Les Gets
A huge downhill day in France resulted in some wild scenes in Les Gets on Saturday. Fans thronged the finish line area as security and police couldn’t stop them from celebrating an all-France podium finish in the men’s elite downhill.
ABSOLUTE SCENES #LesGets2022 pic.twitter.com/iHG0EhR4GM
— UCI MTB (@UCI_MTB) August 27, 2022
A trio of French riders also gave fans something to cheer about. While top riders from the home country have reported to Les Gets with nursing injuries during World Cup rounds in Mont-Sainte-Anne and Andorra, that hasn’t slowed them down one bit.
Loïc Bruni won the elite men’s race in dominant fashion. Despite two shoulder injuries, “Super Bruni” won by a whopping 2.581 seconds. This is Bruni’s fifth elite world championship title. It is also his first major victory at home on French soil.
We’ve never seen this before
SUPER BURNISHED #LesGets2022 pic.twitter.com/tq2RhPazQK
— UCI MTB (@UCI_MTB) August 27, 2022
Joining him on the podium, two other French drivers. Amaury Pierron and Loris Vergier finished second and third. It’s an incredible sweep of the podium by the country of origin, and the French public responded accordingly. Bruni was carried by the crowd as they set up smoke flares in the red, white and blue of the French tricolor.
For Bruni, it redeems what has been, so far, a difficult season filled with injury and frustration.
“For Les Gets, for the Downhill, for France.”
The words of your 2022 UCI Men Elite DHI World Champion @LoicBruni #LesGets2022 pic.twitter.com/RHUEuRF8Lw
— UCI MTB (@UCI_MTB) August 27, 2022
Troy Brosnan and Laurie Greenland take fourth and fifth place for Australia and Great Britain. But Saturday was dedicated to the three French drivers on the podium.
on board with @LoicBruni #LesGets2022 pic.twitter.com/6CNXfdtja1
— UCI MTB (@UCI_MTB) August 27, 2022
Canadians in Les Gets
Finn Iles was due to leave penultimate Saturday. But a crash in training sidelined the Canadian, when he had so much momentum going into the weekend of the world championships after his own World Cup win on home soil in Mont-Sainte-Anne. . It’s an unfortunate end to the weekend of the Islands World Championships. It could also hurt his position in the overall World Cup standings when this season ends next week in Val di Sole, Italy.
That leaves Jakob Jewett taking the top Canadian result in France. The Canyon Cllctv runner placed 33rd. Kirk McDowall followed closely in 36th. Lucas Cruz followed in 40th and Jack Pelland 53rd. Mark Wallace started fast, but crashed out in his race to finish 64th. Gabe Neron also had a difficult day in Les Gets, finishing 72nd.
On the women’s side, national champion Bailey Goldstone won the best Canadian elite result with her 23rd place in Les Gets. Chandrima Lavoie followed in 29th position.
This reaction, however #LesGets2022 pic.twitter.com/VxefzwxCsU
— UCI MTB (@UCI_MTB) August 27, 2022
Elite women
Myriam Nicole arrived on Saturday with the title of 2021 world champion to defend, the best qualifying time and the full support of the French public. The Commencal/Muc-Off rider’s race was fairly clean, but not fast enough to dislodge the German Nina Hoffmann from the harness. This opened the door for 20-year-old Austrian Vali Hll.
Hll started fast and increased his lead in the middle of the course. Although she lost some time to Hoffman on the low jumps, her advantage was more than enough to take her across the finish line in first place. Only Camille Balanche remained at the top of the mountain. The injured Swiss rider, who was still nursing a recently broken collarbone, made a valiant effort but could only place fourth.
“I didn’t expect to win this race.”
The words of the new UCI Women Elite DHI World Champion @LaValentine #LesGets2022 pic.twitter.com/noknMlcfSv
— UCI MTB (@UCI_MTB) August 27, 2022
Valentina Hll claims the 2022 Elite Women’s Downhill World Championships title.
Nina Hommann is second, Myriam Nicole third, Camille Balanche fourth and Monika Hrastnik fifth in Les Gets.
Our Women Elite Downhill podium and which audience @LaValentine collect rainbow stripes!#LesGets2022 pic.twitter.com/p42CGk8kpw
— UCI MTB (@UCI_MTB) August 27, 2022
Full replays of both elite downhill races are, in Canada, on FloBikes. If you’re outside of Canada (or can convince your computer that you are), Red Bull TV owns the international broadcast rights.
Results: 2022 Mountain Bike World Championships
Women’s Elite Downhill
Downhill Elite Men
|
