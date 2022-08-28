The best slip-on sneakers for men 2022: 10 easy-to-wear pairs that make everyone else feel awkward

The best slip-on sneakers for men are more casual than the freezer aisle of your local supermarket. First and foremost, they have no laces. By simply removing that stuffy formality, they become shoes you can wear anytime (and with whatever) you want: chinos and jeans if your office inclines to relaxed, wild joggers when running to grab the last frozen pizza from said frozen aisle, or a killer pair of swim shorts on your next trip to the beach. Their low profile design ensures easy styling when you have better things to think about like, say, finding the perfect patch of sand to plant your beach chair.

But not all slip-on sneakers for men are as casual as you might expect. Looking to dress up your summer suit? Chances are there’s a buttery soft version, made in Italy with your name on it, and chances are it’s on this list. Below we have selected the best QG-approved pairs available to buy now, each expressly designed to send your shoelaces on your way to bed and help you beat the after-work grocery rush while your competitors are still undoing their dress shoes.

The best all-around slip-on sneakers

Vans Classic Checkerboard Trainers

What do surfers, punk rockers and Frank Ocean have in common? An eternal love for Vans slip-ons. Affordable, widely available and effortless, undeniably cool, they’re title holders for a reason and if you want to do like Frank, a new pair is always one of the easiest ways to imbue a costume with a touch of relaxed californian cool.

Slip-on sneakers ready for the outdoors

Merrell Jungle Moc Trainers

Just because you’re heading into the wilderness doesn’t mean you have to switch back to a switchback. Merrell is no stranger to advanced summer footwear, but Jungle Mocs brands (yes, those Jungle Mocs) are as functional as they are deviant. They’re designed with the same kind of features as your best hiking boots, but without all the bulk, so you can bring some credibility to your next camping trip.

Old-School slip-on sneakers

Of course, these are technically mules, not true blue slip-ons, but if you still cling to your old-school lace-ups, backless versions of these abound. The best of the bunch might be the Converse drop-top Chucks, which feature the same legendary silhouette you know and love less about the hard work of lacing and unlacing them every time you have to run out. Like the convertible version of your favorite sports car, they take something already great and make it more summery, while still letting the wind blow around your, uh, ankles.

The insanely luxurious slip-on sneakers

The Row is famous (and beloved) for taking the trappings of the good life and simplifying them to near-anonymity. So it follows that the brand’s slip-ons are as much about what’s not there as what is: no flashy designer logos, no garish pops of color, just buttery suede uppers and a creamy rubber.

The extremely current slip-on sneakers

1017 ALYX 9SM Mono slip-on sneakers

EVA sneakers, in all their spongy comfort, are having a serious time. Take a peek at any store worth its weight in hip kicks and you’re bound to come across at least one riff on OG gear at say Crocs, or luxury loungewear whistles at Fear of God and Yeezy. But Alyx’s white-hot slip-on could be the Platonic take on the shape. Crafted from a super-sleek foam rubber, it has more in common with a sculptural object than the sneakers it rubs its toes with If a sculptural object was as comfortable as your favorite pair of Birks, it’s -to say.

Plus 5 other slip-on sneakers we love

Stepney Workers Club Lister Slip-On Sneakers

A-COLD-WALL* Dirt Moc Slip-On Sneakers

Visvim Zahra Slub Laceless Trainers

Adidas Nizza RF laceless trainers

Everlane Forever slip-on sneakers

