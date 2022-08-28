Fashion
Lilac fashion essentials that will be essential whatever the season
Were currently in that weird in-between period where it doesn’t feel like summer anymore, but it’s still really hot.
This is a period that calls for a transitional dressing; pieces that can be layered, styled and accessorized according to the changing whims of the times.
Striking a balance between functional and fashionable isn’t always easy, but punchy colors and shapes can add intrigue to even the most practical outfits.
Lilac is the shade of choice right now, spotted on everyone from Jennifer Lopez to Justin Bieber, on Rihanna and on catwalks around the world. And it’s a great way to elevate your bases.
Lilac offers a new direction today, writes Grace Cook in an article about the resurgence of purple hues for FT. One that speaks of tranquility and peace… and that is escape and otherworldly.
Featured in recent collections from fashion houses like Issey Miyake and Giorgio Armani, as well as high-end retailers like Cos, it’s the color to be seen.
And what could be better than with wardrobe basics in the soothing shade of wisteria.
Faux Leather Biker Jacket
Shop for 62.99 (was 84.99) at The Look Edit.
Cotton: on the dad shirt
Anne-Maries Edit Boucl Crop Blazer
Little Mistress by Vogue Williams gingham maxi dress
Soft Rigid Wide Leg Jeans
Shop for 27.97 (was 55.95) at NA-KD.
Pima cotton jersey top
High-waisted satin strappy midi skirt
Buy for 28 (instead of 35) at Nasty Gal.
Relaxed pure cashmere collar sweater
High waisted fitted shorts
Flared suit pants
Buy for 48 (instead of 95) at & Other Stories.
